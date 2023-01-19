Amazon Echo Dot vs Google Home Mini: Amazon vs Google

(CTN News) – Both the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot allow you to control numerous aspects of your home using voice commands. Their features are similar and they are both reasonably priced.

Google Assistant, a voice-activated assistant that can set reminders and provide weather information, powers Google Home devices.

In contrast, Alexa is the voice-activated assistant that powers Amazon Echo Dot. In spite of Alexa’s many built-in features, Google Assistant offers more overall capabilities.

Amount

They differ primarily in terms of cost. Google Home is more expensive than the Echo Dot, which is priced at Rs. 4,998 and Rs. 3,499. Some people justify the price difference with features like the Google Home app, the ability to connect their Google Home Mini to other Google Nest products, and their preference for Google Assistant capabilities.

Creating

Both the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini are small, puck-shaped speakers. A fabric cover covers the Amazon Echo Dot’s sides, but a plain plastic top covers the Google Home Mini’s top.

There are small touch controls on top of the Google Home Mini that you can use to adjust the volume. The device has a switch on the back that can be used to silence the microphone.

Compared to the Amazon Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot adopts a slightly more direct approach. This device has four buttons on top, including volume controls, a microphone mute button, and an “Action” button, which can be used for connecting devices.

Quality of sound

While both the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot are speakers, their smart features are more significant than their sound quality.

While the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot appears to have a deeper, fuller sound than the Google Home Mini, both devices offer superior sound quality over previous versions.

Compatibility with smart homes

A key reason consumers might prefer the Amazon Echo Dot over the Google Home Mini is that Alexa offers more advanced smart home features.

Alexa allows you to control more household appliances using voice commands. With Alexa voice control, you can control lights, TVs, locks, and more.

With its smart home routine, the Echo Dot can trigger actions and respond to conditions in your home, making it a popular choice over the Google Home Mini.

Actions can only be triggered by the Google Home Mini. When used with smart home systems, the Echo Dot performs well.

