Honor 70 Review: Great photos, Mid-Range Everything Else
Honor 70 Review: Great photos, Mid-Range Everything Else

(CTN News) _ It has been a while since Honor 70 has made a bit of a comeback. Back in May, Honor launched its flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro in the west.

In the past two years, the company had made its first solo venture into the western market with its Honor 50, which was a midrange device with not a lot else to offer besides an LED flash.

A few months ago, Honor launched a new phone in China called the Honor 70, which is now available in the west.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, a 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary camera, the phone is certainly no slouch when it comes to performance. There’s a kicker though — this phone comes in at €549.

In my opinion, the Honor 70 is a really good phone that anybody can be happy with, but there are so many other options out there that are priced much lower than the Honor 70.

As far as the rest of the hardware goes, it’s pretty good, but it’s not revolutionary, and the company’s Magic UI is quite polarising.

Although the Snapdragon 778G Plus is great for performance, if you want to go the Pixel 6a route, it’s roughly on par with a Dimensity 1300 or even a Tensor processor.

What do you think about the Honor 70?

What do you think about the Honor 70? Do you think it’s worth your money? It is probably not going to happen, to be honest with you.

This is one of those things that costs a lot of money, but you don’t get much out of it.

For a smartphone that has a worse camera experience than the Google Pixel 6a, a chipset that is on par with it, and a software experience that is worse than it, €549 is a steep price to ask for.

Its sole feature is its display, and if that’s what draws you to the Honor 70, then you should probably just get something like the Nothing Phone 1 instead, since it’s basically the same specs for much less.

In my opinion, the Honor 70 does not offer a great value proposition, unless you really love Honor or want some of the video features that have been talked about.

How old is Honor 7x phone?

Honor 7X Android smartphone. Announced Dec 2017. Features 5.93″ display, Kirin 659 chipset, Dual: 16 MP (f/2.2, 26mm, 1/2.9″, 1.25µm, PDAF) + 2 MP primary.
