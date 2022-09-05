Honor 70 Review: Great photos, Mid-Range Everything Else

(CTN News) _ It has been a while since Honor 70 has made a bit of a comeback. Back in May, Honor launched its flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro in the west.

In the past two years, the company had made its first solo venture into the western market with its Honor 50, which was a midrange device with not a lot else to offer besides an LED flash.

A few months ago, Honor launched a new phone in China called the Honor 70, which is now available in the west.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, a 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary camera, the phone is certainly no slouch when it comes to performance. There’s a kicker though — this phone comes in at €549.

In my opinion, the Honor 70 is a really good phone that anybody can be happy with, but there are so many other options out there that are priced much lower than the Honor 70.

As far as the rest of the hardware goes, it’s pretty good, but it’s not revolutionary, and the company’s Magic UI is quite polarising.

Although the Snapdragon 778G Plus is great for performance, if you want to go the Pixel 6a route, it’s roughly on par with a Dimensity 1300 or even a Tensor processor.

What do you think about the Honor 70?