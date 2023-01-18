ChatGPT: 5 Uses For SEOs & Digital Marketers

(CTN NEWS) – ChatGPT – A science fiction story becomes a reality! As a result, we can now interact and use things we are used to seeing in movies daily.

ChatGPT is a revolutionary technology that will change the way we work completely!

As a programmer, I initially doubted its ability to perform advanced tasks, but I’ve been surprised at how useful it can be. As a result, I started playing around with it and discovered how useful it could be.

Here are 5 ChatGPT examples and ways SEO professionals and marketers can use it daily.

1. Create Regular Expressions For Analytics Reporting

Analytics reports such as Google Search Console or Google Analytics can be composed using regular expressions. Using regular expressions is one of the most boring tasks, which may slow down your work. Having no technical background makes it even harder for marketers.

Let’s look at an example of GSC’s reporting, which supports regexp filtering.

You may find it difficult to use this feature if you don’t have any technical background and limit yourself to using the few basic regexps you can find by searching dev-related forums.

ChatGPT is now available to you!

You can use ChatGPT to ask: “How to compose a regular expression that starts with “How To” or “What is” case insensitive using RE2 syntax.”

(?i)^(?:How To|What is)

Instantly, it solved the problem. All the queries that are candidates to be optimized for FAQ or HowTo schema can be copied and pasted into GSC’s filter field.

[Free SEO Template]

From SEJ & HubSpot: Organize your on-page SEO strategy and track results.

Download for Free

You can also use it to compose regexps for GA reports. Let’s say you want to filter a report whose URL contains the words “Samsung” and “phone”.

Ask ChatGPT to “compose a regular expression that contains the words “Samsung” and “phone” case-insensitively using RE2 syntax”.

The command must mention “RE2 syntax” since Google’s reporting dashboards support this format.

2. Formulate Complex Spreadsheets

Everyone uses Excel or Google Sheets. Everyone uses spreadsheet formulas every day, and you know how sometimes it can be difficult to compose them since you have to find the function name and then spend 10-15 minutes figuring it out.

Now, you need to ask ChatGPT a command like: “Google Sheet formula which copies all rows from sheet1 where column “A” contains word “iphone”.

The solution was found quickly.

There is a small error in the formula =QUERY(Sheet1!A:Z, “SELECT WHERE A CONTAINS ‘iphone'”, “Sheet2!A1”).

ChatGPT doesn’t always provide 100% accurate answers. Occasionally, you should check and fix it manually. My formula is 99% correct, except for the third parameter.

Now I have =QUERY(Sheet1!A:Z, “SELECT WHERE A CONTAINS ‘iphone'”), which works perfectly!

3. Configure Custom Pixel Conversions

Without a web developer’s assistance, setting up custom conversions when users perform certain actions on a website can be quite challenging for PPC marketers or SEO experts.

When users click on the link, you can use Google Tag Manager, but you may need something else. GTM does not include this feature by default.

When a visitor lands on your landing page and scrolls through 35% of the page, you need to send a conversion event. You don’t need to hire a developer to get the job done.

Go to ChatGPT and ask for “send Facebook pixel custom conversion event once as users scroll through 35% of the page using JavaScript”.

You can finish by copying and pasting this code into your HTML head> tag. If WordPress powers your website, you can utilise plugins like WPCode to simplify the process.

Alternatively, you can add your JavaScript code using a custom HTML tag from Google Tag Manager.

Even if you have a development team, you can drastically lessen their workload by doing it yourself. It saves you time to locate a developer for your tiny everyday duties.

4. Snippets And FAQs Can Be optimized

SEO professionals may need help getting related questions from users to optimize content for a specific keyword. To make your content more helpful, you can use ChatGPT to get these related questions.

ChatGPT will draw many relevant queries regarding “cozy cities in Germany” if you have a travel blog.

Of course, some may not make sense, but they will do 90% of the job. The questions it suggests may not have any search volume, but it is still worth going after them because zero-search volume keywords may drive significant traffic.

Coding And Fetching Data From APIs

Let’s say you have a WooCommerce store and you want to get all of your products with their prices into a Google Sheet.

You can ask for: a “Google app script that fetches all product names and prices from WooCommerce REST API and adds to a spreadsheet,” and you are done.

I got a fully functional code as a result:

function fetchProducts(){

var url = "https://yourshop.com/wp-json/wc/v3/products";

var options = {

"method": "get",

"headers": {

"Authorization": "Basic " + Utilities.base64Encode("YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY:YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET")

}

};

var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, options);

var json = JSON.parse(response.getContentText());

for (var i = 0; i < json.length; i++) {

var name = json[i].name;

var price = json[i].price;

// Do something with the product name and price

}

var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();

for (var i = 0; i < json.length; i++) {

var name = json[i].name;

var price = json[i].price;

sheet.appendRow([name, price]);

}

As in the above example of the Google Spreadsheet formula, sometimes it gives you a code with a small error that you need to fix manually.

ChatGPT’s coding ability will be especially useful when working with Zapier.

Zapier has a Zap called “code,” which is for advanced users. ChatGPT can fix ugly data for you, and you can use it in Zapier custom code to clean up data in a certain format.

In Conclusion:

Many professions will disappear as a result of ChatGPT replacing humans. My personal opinion is that it will not happen, but it will make life easier in different fields and industries.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Microsoft Bing To Launch With ChatGPT In March