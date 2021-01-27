Connect with us

Tech

India's Government Bans TikTok and 58 Other Apps from China
Advertisement

Tech

Chelsea Football Club Sacks Manager Frank Lampard after 18 Months

Tech

GameStop Restocks PS5, Xbox Series: What You Need To Know

Tech

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Mobile UX in 2021

Tech

How Long will Netflix Maintain its Autonomy in this Changing World

Tech

In Today World Good Internet Service is More Important Than Ever

Learning Tech

How to Use the YouTube and Twitter Video Downloader

Regional News Tech

MorChana Location Tracking App Now Required in 5 Thailand Provinces

Tech

The Amazing Benefits of an e-Wallet and Why You Should One

Tech

Reviewing the Top Internet Service Providers for Streaming

Tech

India’s Government Bans TikTok and 58 Other Apps from China

Published

2 hours ago

on

app news,India's Government Bans TikTok and 58 Other Apps from China

India ’s ministry of electronics and information technology has issued a permanent ban imposed on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, Indian media reported late on Monday.

When it first imposed the ban, the Indian government gave the 59 apps a chance to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements, The Times of India reported.

The companies, which include ByteDance ’s popular video-sharing app TikTok and Tencent Holdings ’ WeChat , were also asked to respond to a list of questions, the Reuters said.

“The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now,” business newspaper Livemint quoted a source familiar with the notices as saying. It said the notices were issued last week.

The ministry’s June order stated that the apps were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The order, which India referred to as a “digital strike”, followed a skirmish with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site when 20 Indian soldiers were killed .

In September, India banned another 118 mobile apps , including Tencent’s popular video game PUBG , as it stepped up the pressure on Chinese technology companies following the stand-off at the border.

A TikTok representative told The Economic Times newspaper that the company was evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate.

The ministry of electronics and information technology could not be reached for comment outside regular working hours. TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

If you don’t like our faces, listen to our fortnightly podcast E-Junkies where we lepak one corner with famous people

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS