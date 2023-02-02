Connect with us

Microsoft Launches ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium
Microsoft Launches ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Microsoft Launches ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium

(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. released a premium Teams messaging service powered by ChatGPT to streamline meetings using the AI chatbot sweeping Silicon Valley.

According to Microsoft, the monthly fee for the premium service will be $7 in June and $10 in July.

ChatGPT, which OpenAI owns, will allow Teams users to build meeting templates, suggest tasks, and generate automatic meeting notes.

Microsoft has stated its intention to incorporate ChatGPT’s technology into all of its products, paving the way for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI.

The chatbot is at the vanguard of generative AI, where more and more major tech companies are investing their resources. The chatbot can generate prose or poetry on demand.

On Wednesday, ChatGPT unveiled a $20 monthly subscription option that will provide users priority access to new features and enhancements and speedier responses.

