Google Planning To Launch Its Own Version Of ChatGPT Soon

(CTN NEWS) – Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, revealed the company’s intentions to include AI technologies into search and other products.

Pichai stated this week that customers would soon be able to directly interact with the company’s newest, most powerful model as a companion to search in novel ways.

According to the CEO, Google will make its chatbot technology available to the general public in “the coming weeks and months.”

To provide “factual” and conversational results for inquiries, Google Search will use LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), the company’s internal language model.

The tech giant announced intentions to include the technology into most of its products, including some cutting-edge AI features in Gmail and Docs. It is ready to share what they’ve been working on amid the current generative AI frenzy.

He noted LaMDA and PaLM, two “large language models” being worked on at the business, with LaMDA planned for immediate release.

According to earlier rumors, Google was internally testing “Apprentice Bard,” a ChatGPT-like LaMDA-based AI chatbot.

Interestingly, in 2021 when Google I/O revealed its first-generation LaMDA, the firm quickly courted controversy when a software engineer asserted that the chatbot was “sentient” and expressed thoughts and emotions comparable to those of a human child.

Pichai frequently discussed the potential of AI and how the world is ready to adopt it, pointing to the positive response that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has received from the general population.

Massive volumes of text are fed into large language models, like LaMDA and the one powering ChatGPT, to teach them how to construct plausible sentences.

These neural networks are digital replicas of the underlying architecture of the brain.

Pichai lauded DeepMind, an AI division of Alphabet with headquarters in the UK, and mentioned that 1 million scientists from around the world had used its database of all 200 million proteins known to science.

As a side note, Microsoft has already launched a brand-new Teams Premium tier that uses AI to manage several duties, such as automatically taking meeting notes, proposing tasks, making tailored highlights, and more.

To streamline platform meetings, ChatGPT will power Teams Premium.

