YouTube’s Shoppable Shorts: a Viral Hit?

(CTN News) – In late 2020, YouTube launched its Shorts feature as a way of keeping up with a new generation of video services that are posting short-form content to compete with YouTube.

There is now an e-commerce element added to YouTube Shorts, where viewers can choose what they want to buy as they watch the minute-long videos.

According to the Financial Times, the feature is being introduced specifically to allow customers to buy products directly from the ads that run between YouTube Shorts.

This is in order to help Google, the company that owns the platform, keep revenue coming in, as the digital advertising world faces a slowdown in revenue. In the U.S., Canada, Australia, Brazil, and India, Shoppable Shorts have already been launched.

The platform is working on an affiliate program to pay content creators who sell their products through the service.

It is expected that content creators who run ads on their Shorts feeds will receive a 45 percent share of the advertising revenue starting early next year.

The popularity of short-form videos has rapidly increased in recent years. According to a HubSpot marketing report, short-form videos have become the most effective and popular form of social media content in the past year.

73 percent of consumers prefer short-form videos over long-form videos, and videos in this abbreviated format have been found to be viral more often and to have the highest return on investment, according to an infographic from Influencer Marketing Hub.

It’s no secret that YouTube has been adding other non-advertising related features to Shorts in order to keep up with the expectations of users on other short-form video platforms as well.

It has been reported by TechCrunch that had revised its music licensing deals. This means that users could now include a maximum of 60 seconds of music in their short videos.

Previously, there was a limit of 15 seconds, even though the videos themselves could last up to 60 seconds in length.

There have also been experiments being conducted on at the moment with other new e-commerce features, such as live streaming.

While Michael Martin, YouTube Shopping’s general manager, told Financial Times that the company has narrowed its focus on livestream shopping to target markets like South Korea due to its slow adoption stateside, YouTube has been having a livestream-heavy holiday this year so far, and it has been quite the experience.

According to Digi Day, YouTube hosted a 10-day livestreaming event called “From YouTube to You” at the beginning of November, in which content creators promoted holiday gifts and merchandise drops.

The event was heavily focused on the beauty category, with Ulta Beauty, R.E.M., and Tula among the companies that participated in it.

