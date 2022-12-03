OpenAI’s ChatGPT Chatbot Could Change The Way Businesses Communicate

(CTN NEWS) – OpenAI, an artificial intelligence firm, has released ChatGPT, a new chatbot tool that can comprehend and react to natural language inquiries in various ways. Built on the powerful GPT-3 engine.

The tool can write code, resolve issues, and offer customer support.

The new chatbot tool uses reinforcement learning with human feedback to refine language models and better align them to human commands.

It is a sibling model of InstructGPT, which powers the new text-davinci-003 generating text tool. It is only accessible for beta testing and assessment, but OpenAI is anticipated to offer API access early next year.

As a result, businesses can create products based on the software, such as call center solutions and tools for coding and optimization.

According to reports, the early demo is a part of the GPT-3.5 series of models, which are based on an improved GPT-3 instruction set. These are prototypes for the rumored GPT-4, which is anticipated to be far more complicated.

The tool can provide plain language descriptions, answers, and solutions to hard inquiries, including how to write code and handle layout issues.

language interfaces are going to be a big deal, i think. talk to the computer (voice or text) and get what you want, for increasingly complex definitions of "want"! this is an early demo of what's possible (still a lot of limitations–it's very much a research release). — Sam Altman (@sama) November 30, 2022

And answer to optimization requests, several people on Twitter who have assessed it have compared it to Google.

Shital Shah, a research engineer at Microsoft, stated on Twitter that after using ChatGPT and running it through various questions, he believes it will be “far better” than search engines in less than three years.

“We are unaware that the majority of our questions are conversational. However, it does seem to fit into the index shards architecture and looks very doable,” he wrote.

“Distributed serving, structured data ingestion, and continuous training are large infrastructure pieces that need to be done.”

Google is done. Compare the quality of these responses (ChatGPT) pic.twitter.com/VGO7usvlIB — josh (@jdjkelly) November 30, 2022

Trained By Humans

Similar to InstructGPT, ChatGPT was trained using reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF). However, there were minor differences in how the data was collected.

For example, ChatGPT used human AI trainers who provided conversations, acting as both the user and the AI assistant, to improve its comprehension of human call and response.

A medical chatbot to assist doctors and patients might be created, according to Dr. Roxana Daneshjou, a dermatologist focusing on AI/ML and precision health at Stanford Medicine.

She stated that with an effort to check for biases and false information. She gave ChatGPT some questions and answers about the color of moles, chest pain, and the Covid-19 vaccine.

While some users have used it to generate prompts to enter into the generative AI image tool DALL-E 2 for the best chance of getting the required output.

ChatGPT by @OpenAI does really well with coding questions. Here I ask how to build a 3-column footer with Tailwind. I then follow-up and ask for a React version, more realistic copy, and mobile responsiveness. It nails it perfectly. pic.twitter.com/lhhH9FHpld — Gabe 🎣 (@gabe_ragland) November 30, 2022

One user who experimented with the tool claimed that it helped them solve a coding task they were assigned at work that should have taken all day and completed in a minute.

The user shared a screenshot of some code and wrote, “This code is not working as I anticipate – how do I fix it,” to which ChatGPT entered a conversation.

And asked for additional clarification before finally offering a solution and pointing out the line of code that was the problem.

The memory allocation in ChatGPT that enables it to remember previous responses and act on them, taking that into account when producing a response, makes it possible for this dialogue to occur.

I'm testing out healthcare scenarios on the new OpenAI chatbot and am impressed so far. Seems like this could have potential as a medical chatbot, but obviously need to check for biases and misinformation. #NeurIPS #NeurIPS2022 pic.twitter.com/mBQPIsrclf — Roxana Daneshjou MD/PhD (@RoxanaDaneshjou) December 1, 2022

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, stated on Twitter that there would be much more to come and predicted that “language interfaces are going to be a major issue.

For ever-more complicated meanings of “desire,” talk (or text) to the computer to acquire what you want! This is a preliminary demonstration of what is possible (with many restrictions—still, it’s very much a research release).”

“Soon, you’ll be able to communicate with helpful assistants who can respond to your inquiries and offer guidance. Later, you’ll be able to have something that works for you automatically.

You may eventually have something that goes off and finds new information.”

there is a lot more demand for ChatGPT than we expected; we are working to add more capacity — Sam Altman (@sama) December 1, 2022

Protections From Evil

Other limitations of ChatGPT include preventing it from spreading hate speech and false information, a problem with other sizable natural language AI models.

“While we have tried to have the model reject incorrect requests, occasionally, it will follow harmful instructions or behave biasedly.”

“We use the Moderation API to flag or remove specific categories of dangerous content, although we anticipate that it will produce some false positives and negatives initially.

“We’re happy to gather user feedback to help us continue to work on improving this system,” according to OpenAI.

ChatGPT could be a good debugging companion; it not only explains the bug but fixes it and explain the fix 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5x9n66pVqj — Amjad Masad ⠕ (@amasad) November 30, 2022

One of the largest advantages, according to Abdul Rahim, IT expert and inventor of Software Test Tips.

It would be in customer service departments as ChatGTP can manage issues like complaints and inquiries in a way that was not before conceivable using natural language.

“If you run an e-commerce shop and find it difficult to keep up with all the text messages you’re getting, ChatGPT can be very helpful”, he says.

“If you don’t respond to customer messages promptly, they might buy from someone else. You can talk to them and interact with them in this way.”

Rahim adds that analyzing how users engage with the AI without relying on human input, the business can also collect information on customer behavior and preferences.

This data “may be utilized to improve the design of your website or product, better target marketing efforts, or even completely build new items based on input from your clients.

All of which are vital components to grow your business,” according to the author.

