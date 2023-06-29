ChatGPT Gets ‘Bing Search’ From OpenAI

(CTN News) – As a result of ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, the world has been transformed 360 degrees.

According to the latest news, subscribers to chatGPT Plus, the premium version of OpenAI’s powered chatbot, are now able to surf the web via chatGPT on mobile, however only through Bing. Users may browse for answers to their questions while enjoying browsing.

In order to activate the account, follow these steps

Users may access the search option by selecting GPT-4 from the model switcher and then selecting the search option under the new features section. It is possible for the user to select ‘browse the Bing’ from the drop-down list. ChatGPT users can now enjoy the feature on both iOS and Android devices.

According to OpenAI, browsing is useful for searching for information about current events and other topics beyond chatGPT’s original training data. In 2021, chatGPT’s knowledge was no longer accessible when browsing was not possible.

It has been reported by Microsoft and OpenAI that the feature will be available very soon, most likely this year. Clearly,

This will be a helpful tool for users of cahtGPT.

By limiting chatGPT’s options to Bing, we facilitate and encourage user hostility. As a result of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI, it has been noted that the startup enjoys a close relationship and collaborative relationship with the corporation.

Therefore, it is apparent that there is a business interest and motivation here. However, Bing is only one of many options when it comes to search engines.

According to the analysis conducted in 2011, Bing is the engine that undeniably favors Microsoft and provides more results related to Microsoft than Google. According to Stanford research, disinformation is at an alarming level.

To produce the best results, Microsoft works constantly with a team of engineers who are experts in their field. Bing’s algorithm is continually being improved by Microsoft on the back end. On the other hand, when chatGPT’s new browsing feature fails, there is no alternative for users to choose from.

As for OpenAI, it states that “Tapping on a search result now directly takes you to the desired point in a conversation.”. The change, as well as browsing, will be implemented within the next few days.

Additionally, chatGPT’s new addition helps users who are willing to do research by summarizing lengthy research papers or other research-related queries. The user may provide the exact link to the research paper when posing a question.

However, the bot can only generate errors if it receives accurate information. A scanned copy of the content or a link to the PDF is the most common cause of this problem. Within a few seconds, the website will provide results if the desired content is already available.

Hence, the integration of chatGapat with Bing will enhance users’ ability to search on the Internet for the latest information using the GPT-4 model.

SEE ALSO:

ChatGPT Helps Microsoft Build Intelligent Artificial Intelligence