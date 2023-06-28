TikTok’s New Monetization Feature Lets You Make Money By Creating Video Ads

(CTN News) – Creators on TikTok are now able to earn money through a new feature. In an announcement on Tuesday, TikTok announced that it is launching a new monetization feature that will allow creators to submit video ads to brand challenges and receive money based on their video performance.

It is currently in testing with a select group of brands as part of the Creative Challenge.

A minimum of 50,000 followers is required for an account to qualify for the new feature. After registering for the TikTok Creative Challenge, creators will be able to browse through a list of challenges, view the reward pool, additional details, and requirements.

As TikTok explained in a blog post, “Submissions should be of high quality, well-edited, and original content.”. Once submitted, creators can view their submission status, performance, and earnings.

There are many factors that influence rewards, including qualified video views, clicks and conversions. If revisions are required, creators will receive notifications, with the option to revise or appeal.”

It is not possible for creators to display videos on their profiles. Upon approval, their video will appear in the app’s For You Feed as an ad.

A dedicated Creator Community group and Mentor Program will be available to creators enrolled in the program.

In many ways, the TikTok Creative Challenge is similar to Pearpop, an LA-based startup that facilitates brand-to-creator collaboration, as well as creator-to-creator collaboration.

Pearpop enables creators and brands to purchase collaborations with celebrities such as Madonna and creators such as Sommer Ray.

It is possible for celebrities and influencers to sell the opportunity to collaborate with them. Alternatively, they can host “challenges” that invite users to post using specific prompts or sounds on TikTok or Instagram for the chance to win cash rewards based on engagement.

In the same vein, TikTok has introduced a new offering that can help creators reduce the amount of time and effort required to reach out to brands.

It is important to note that recently opened up its revamped creator fund, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” to all eligible creators in the United States.

TikTok says the new program is designed to increase revenue and provide creators with more opportunities in the real world.

In order to qualify for the program, creators must have a U.S.-based account, be at least 18 years of age, and have at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 views within the past 30 days.

With the TikTok Creative Challenge, TikTok has added another monetization tool to its portfolio, which also includes LIVE subscriptions, Series, and Pulse. Besides tips and gifts, the company also offers monetization features.

