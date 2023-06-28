Expiration Of WhatsApp’s Desktop App Based On Electron

(CTN News) – It is no longer possible to download the Electron-based desktop app of WhatsApp for Windows, as the messaging platform has officially “deprecated” the version on Windows.

As a result of the deprecation of the desktop app, users will see an expiration message when they open it and will be prompted to switch to the new native app if they wish to continue using the messaging app.

The WhatsApp news tracker reports that the move is aimed at providing users who use the WhatsApp app on desktop devices with a “more optimised, stable, and feature-rich” experience as per the news release.

In response to the quick transition, some users expressed dissatisfaction with the native app as it lacks the business tools they require, such as the ability to send quick replies, manage catalogs, and to effectively communicate with their customers.

WABetaInfo reports that it was not so unexpected for WhatsApp to announce the deprecation over four weeks ago by displaying a countdown directly on top of the app’s main screen as a notification.

During the opening of the Electron-based WhatsApp Desktop application,

Users will see this message indicating that the WhatsApp account has expired,

As shown in the screenshot below.

Upon clicking the button under the message, the users will be redirected to the new native app on their desktop computers, which will facilitate the installation process.

Deprecation of the Electron app seems to be limited to Desktop for Windows, as it seems to be the only version deprecated.

With the Electron framework, developers are able to build cross-platform desktop applications based on web technologies by developing a single codebase that works across different types of operating systems, such as Windows and macOS.

Compared to the native apps, which have a smoother, more intuitive, and more stable user interface, better responsiveness, and enhanced stability, which make them a more reliable and robust messaging solution.

It is important for users to switch from the deprecated WhatsApp Desktop client to the latest version if they wish to continue using.

As the WhatsApp Desktop app built using the Electron framework is no longer available, users must download the native desktop app for Windows from the Microsoft Store in order to continue using Desktop.

WhatsApp Web is an alternative that can be used temporary to provide access to business tools for those who wish to do so.

WhatsApp’s news tracker has said that it expects that the native app will receive business features in the near future as well.

