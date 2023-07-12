Apple Watch Series 8 Amazon Prime Day Deal Now Available: Get 30% Off Now!

(CTN NEWS) – Amazon Prime Day offers an array of remarkable deals, encompassing a wide range of products, from everyday essentials to top-of-the-line wearable technology.

From now until tomorrow, July 12, we will be diligently tracking the finest Apple deals available on Amazon. Among our current favorite deals on Amazon is the Apple Watch Series 8, our preferred smartwatch in the market, now at a 30% discount.

Ordinarily priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 8 can be yours for just $279.99 during Prime Day 2023, resulting in savings of $119.01.

is essential to note that this is no ordinary smartwatch, as our reviewers were thoroughly impressed by its world-class technological advancements.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is undoubtedly a feature-packed smartwatch, offering an extensive range of capabilities exclusive to this flagship model.

The Apple Watch Series 8: A Flagship Smartwatch with Unparalleled Features

Positioned between the entry-level SE and the ultra-rugged Ultra, the Series 8 is a versatile device that caters to professionals and enthusiasts alike, as highlighted in our comprehensive review.

Sporting an always-on Retina display, available in 41mm or 45mm sizes, the Series 8 allows for effortless time-checking and immediate access to notifications with just a quick glance.

The display boasts impressive brightness, ensuring legibility even on sun-drenched days, and seamlessly extends to the edges, gently curving along the sides.

Encased in a durable aluminum body, the Series 8 provides resistance against dust and water, carrying an IP6X rating. It can withstand water immersion up to a depth of 50 meters for up to an hour.

With fast charging support through the included puck cable, the Series 8 offers a battery life of up to 18 hours. In our tests, this translated to a full day of usage, including sleep tracking, with the need for a daily recharge.

Similar to the Apple Watch SE and Ultra, the Series 8 is powered by the efficient S8 chip, ensuring smooth and speedy performance for various tasks.

Whether you’re making payments with Apple Pay, taking calls on your wrist, or utilizing the calculator app during workouts, the Series 8 delivers a fluid user experience.

Apple Watch Series 8: Unleashing Power, Performance, and Health Features

Furthermore, the Series 8 encompasses an extensive suite of health and activity features commonly associated with Apple Watches.

This includes activity tracking for calories and steps, as well as advanced functionalities such as Electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, heart rate notifications with irregular rhythm alerts, temperature sensing, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Notably, the Series 8 is equipped with “Crash Detection,” capable of identifying falls or car accidents. Emergency SOS functionality is available, just like on the SE and Ultra models.

For those seeking an Apple Watch with all the bells and whistles, including an always-on display, the Series 8 presents an ideal choice, especially given the current pricing. The 41mm and 45mm options are currently offered at their lowest prices ever, at just $280 and $310, respectively.

Take advantage of this opportunity to embrace the remarkable capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 8, a device that epitomizes excellence in wearable technology.

Now, all that remains is to select your preferred color and act swiftly, as the availability of this Prime Day deal is uncertain.

Check out the incredible discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 available at Amazon:

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS: $280 (previously $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS: $310 (previously $429)

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch with Cellular connectivity, you can enjoy the same $110 savings on the GPS + Cellular models:

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS + Cellular: $380 (previously $499)

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular: $410 (previously $529)

Don’t miss out on these remarkable deals, seize the opportunity to own an Apple Watch Series 8 at discounted prices during Prime Day on Amazon.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How To See WiFi Password On Android: 3 Methods To Stay Connected In The Digital Era

How To Edit WhatsApp Messages On Android, iPhone, Windows, And Mac

Instagram Introduces Live Activities: Real-time Updates On Lock Screen And Dynamic Island