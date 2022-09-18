Powerball Winning Numbers For September 17, 2022: Jackpot $225 Million

The Powerball jackpot for September 17, 2022 drawing has reached $225 Million, with a cash option of $123.7 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

