Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For September 17, 2022: Jackpot $225 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for September 17, 2022 drawing has reached $225 Million, with a cash option of $123.7 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For September 17, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
5 – 25 – 36 – 51 – 61 and Powerball 1
Power play was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s September 17, 2022 drawing has a $225 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $123.7 Million.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $231 million with a cash option of $125.8 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On September 14, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
9 – 10 – 20 – 22 – 52 and Powerball 25
Powerplay was 3x
As of September 14, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $256 Million USD as well.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
