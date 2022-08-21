Connect with us

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 20, 2022: Jackpot $80 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s August 20, 2022 drawing has reached $80 Million, with a cash option of $46.4 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 19, 2022: Jackpot $99 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 20, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

5 – 9 – 11 – 16 – 66 and Powerball 7

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s August 20, 2022 drawing has a $80 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $46.4 Million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $116 million with a cash option of $65.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On August 17, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

23 – 28 – 41 – 50 – 55 and Powerball 24

Powerplay was 2x

As of August 17, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $66 Million USD as well.

