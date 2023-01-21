Connect with us

Gaming

GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition Hits Steam With 70% Discount On Rockstar Games
Advertisement

Gaming

Sony Reveals 'Returnal' PC Requirements And Features

Gaming

FIRE EMBLEM ENGAGE: RECRUITING UNITS

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 20, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 20, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #330 Daily Song For January 20, 2023

Gaming Business News Asia

China's NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard Game Distribution Deal

Gaming

EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK UNTIL 26 JANUARY

Gaming

Enjoy the Ultimate Gambling Experience at Kangwon Land Casino

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 19, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 19, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #329 Daily Song For January 19, 2023

Gaming

Forspoken Releases 'PC Version' Trailer With New Features

Gaming

Sony Unveils Top PlayStation Store Game Downloads Of 2022

Gaming

SIPHONS IN FORTNITE: WHAT DO THEY DO?

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 18, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 18, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #328 Daily Song For January 18, 2023

Gaming

Hogwarts Legacy - How to Get the Elder Wand

Gaming

Vegas x.com: Top-Notch Online Casino to Check Out in 2023

Gaming

GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition Hits Steam With 70% Discount On Rockstar Games

Published

2 mins ago

on

GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition Hits Steam With 70% Discount On Rockstar Games

(CTN NEWS) – GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition – Rockstar Games has offered huge discounts on several well-known games for Steam users, with GTA 5 receiving a 50% discount. Many of their books are discounted by 50% to 70%.

According to Rockstar Games, the GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition was released on January 19, 2023.

This game can be played on the Steam Deck, along with the other games included in this offer. These discounts do not apply to the original Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, or San Andreas because they are still delisted from this platform.

Sale On Rockstar Games’ Steam Platform, Including GTA V

Listed Below Are All The Discounts Available During This Generous Steam Sale:

  • GTA Trilogy: 50% off ($59.99 → $29.99)
  • Red Dead Redemption II: 67% off ($59.99 → $19.79)
  • Red Dead Online: 50% off ($19.99 → $9.99)
  • GTA 5: 50% off ($29.99 → $14.99)
  • GTA 5: Premium Edition: 63% off ($39.98 → $14.98)
  • GTA 5: Premium Edition Great White Shark Card Bundle: 66% off ($59.97 → $20.24)
  • GTA 5: Premium Edition Whale Shark Card Bundle: 73% off ($89.97 → $23.99)
  • GTA 5: Premium Edition Megaladon Shark Card Bundle: 75% off ($139.97 → $35.19)
  • GTA 4: The Complete Edition: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)
  • Max Payne: 65% off ($9.99 → $3.49)
  • Max Payne 2: 70% off ($14.99 → $4.49)
  • Max Payne 3: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)
  • L.A. Noire: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)
  • L.A. Noire The VR Case Files: 50% off ($29.99 → $14.99)
  • Bully Scholarship Edition: 65% off ($14.99 → $5.24)
  • Manhunt: 65% off ($9.99 → $3.49)

These discounts are available until February 2, 2023. GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition released on January 19, 2023. This game was previously only available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC.

On launch day, no patch was released for the game. At the time this article was written, Rockstar Games had not announced any upcoming updates for this remaster.

GTA 5: Premium Edition: What’s Included?

Official artwork for this version of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players might view Rockstar Game’s latest Steam Sale as an opportunity to save money on this game. The Premium Edition includes both the base game and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

In the Steam Sale, the latter is not available at a discount separate from the Premium Edition, which costs $9.99.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Criminal Enterprise Starter Park includes:

  • $1,000,000 in the bank
  • Free Office, Bunker, Counterfeit Cash Factory, Clubhouse, low-end Apartment, and 10-car Garage, which would normally cost $3,421,500
  • Several free vehicles that would usually cost a total of $5,919,500
  • $2,704,385 worth of guns and outfits

GTA Online is automatically included in GTA 5, so you don’t need to purchase it separately.

Customers who are unsure about which game to purchase can always check Steam’s customer reviews to see examples of praise and criticism.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Sony Reveals ‘Returnal’ PC Requirements And Features

FIRE EMBLEM ENGAGE: RECRUITING UNITS

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 20, 2023: 100% Working
Related Topics:
Continue Reading