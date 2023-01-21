GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition Hits Steam With 70% Discount On Rockstar Games

(CTN NEWS) – GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition – Rockstar Games has offered huge discounts on several well-known games for Steam users, with GTA 5 receiving a 50% discount. Many of their books are discounted by 50% to 70%.

According to Rockstar Games, the GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition was released on January 19, 2023.

This game can be played on the Steam Deck, along with the other games included in this offer. These discounts do not apply to the original Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, or San Andreas because they are still delisted from this platform.

Sale On Rockstar Games’ Steam Platform, Including GTA V

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck. Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: https://t.co/fpTp9UZ0ju pic.twitter.com/n1T7MlNXcD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 19, 2023

Listed Below Are All The Discounts Available During This Generous Steam Sale:

GTA Trilogy: 50% off ($59.99 → $29.99)

50% off ($59.99 → $29.99) Red Dead Redemption II: 67% off ($59.99 → $19.79)

67% off ($59.99 → $19.79) Red Dead Online: 50% off ($19.99 → $9.99)

50% off ($19.99 → $9.99) GTA 5: 50% off ($29.99 → $14.99)

50% off ($29.99 → $14.99) GTA 5: Premium Edition: 63% off ($39.98 → $14.98)

63% off ($39.98 → $14.98) GTA 5: Premium Edition Great White Shark Card Bundle: 66% off ($59.97 → $20.24)

66% off ($59.97 → $20.24) GTA 5: Premium Edition Whale Shark Card Bundle: 73% off ($89.97 → $23.99)

73% off ($89.97 → $23.99) GTA 5: Premium Edition Megaladon Shark Card Bundle: 75% off ($139.97 → $35.19)

75% off ($139.97 → $35.19) GTA 4: The Complete Edition: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)

70% off ($19.99 → $5.99) Max Payne: 65% off ($9.99 → $3.49)

65% off ($9.99 → $3.49) Max Payne 2: 70% off ($14.99 → $4.49)

70% off ($14.99 → $4.49) Max Payne 3: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)

70% off ($19.99 → $5.99) L.A. Noire: 70% off ($19.99 → $5.99)

70% off ($19.99 → $5.99) L.A. Noire The VR Case Files: 50% off ($29.99 → $14.99)

50% off ($29.99 → $14.99) Bully Scholarship Edition: 65% off ($14.99 → $5.24)

65% off ($14.99 → $5.24) Manhunt: 65% off ($9.99 → $3.49)

These discounts are available until February 2, 2023. GTA: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition released on January 19, 2023. This game was previously only available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC.

On launch day, no patch was released for the game. At the time this article was written, Rockstar Games had not announced any upcoming updates for this remaster.

GTA 5: Premium Edition: What’s Included?

Some players might view Rockstar Game’s latest Steam Sale as an opportunity to save money on this game. The Premium Edition includes both the base game and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

In the Steam Sale, the latter is not available at a discount separate from the Premium Edition, which costs $9.99.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Criminal Enterprise Starter Park includes:

$1,000,000 in the bank

Free Office, Bunker, Counterfeit Cash Factory, Clubhouse, low-end Apartment, and 10-car Garage, which would normally cost $3,421,500

Several free vehicles that would usually cost a total of $5,919,500

$2,704,385 worth of guns and outfits

GTA Online is automatically included in GTA 5, so you don’t need to purchase it separately.

Customers who are unsure about which game to purchase can always check Steam’s customer reviews to see examples of praise and criticism.

