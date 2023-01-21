Sony Reveals ‘Returnal’ PC Requirements And Features

(CTN NEWS) – In December, Returnal recommended users have 32GB of RAM in their basic system specs. With its recent release date announcement, Sony has further expanded and revised its system requirements.

16GB of RAM will suffice if you don’t want to play Returnal in 4K

On February 15, Sony will release a PC port of the award-winning Returnal, which was previously available only for PlayStation 5. In order to play at 60 frames per second, especially in 4K or with ray tracing, it will require a fairly beefy setup.

The minimum system requirements for the roguelike third-person shooter haven’t changed since December: an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, and 16GB of RAM.

Returnal PC SPECS

MINIMUM MEDIUM RECOMMENDED EPIC RAY TRACING AVG Performance 720P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS* Graphics Settings Low Medium High Epic Epic GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) CPU Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ) Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz) Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) STORAGE 60 GB HDD

(SSD Recommended) 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

A Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 7 2700X and an RTX 2070 Super or RX 6700 XT were previously recommended along with 32GB of RAM.

It requires 16GB of RAM to play Returnal at 1080p and 60 frames per second at high settings.

Dead Space remake, Forspoken, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor recommend similar GPUs: a 2070, 3070, 6700, or 6800 with 16GB of system memory.

The GTX 1060 and RX 580 have fallen below the minimum specifications.

In between the minimum and recommended specs, Sony added a “medium” spec.

If you want to play at 1080p and 60fps at medium settings, you’ll need 16GB of RAM, a Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600, and a GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT.

Returnal only recommends 32GB for its “Epic” and “Ray Tracing” requirements.

Playing the game in 4K at maximum settings without ray tracing requires an RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT, but adding RT only increases the GPU spec to a 3080 Ti or 6950 XT.

A 32GB RAM requirement is also recommended for Square Enix’s Forspoken, launching on January 24.

Additionally, Sony revealed this week Returnal supports ray-traced reflections on PC in addition to its PlayStation 5 version’s ray-traced shadows.

DLSS and FSR upscaling should mitigate ray tracing’s performance cost. For those without RTX graphics cards, Nvidia Image Scaling settings will be available as an alternative to FSR.

The PC version supports ultra widescreens of 21:9 and 32:9. Through the DualSense controller, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are available on the desktop, but require a wired connection.

Steam and Epic Games Store will sell Returnal for $59.99 next month.

