Connect with us

Gaming

Epic Games' First Run Program Is Know Open Developer
Advertisement

Gaming

A 16-Year Rockstar Veteran Leaves The Red Dead Redemption Series

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 28, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #552 Daily Song For August 28, 2023

Gaming

The Benefits of Using Amex and Visa for Online Gambling

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE ANNOUNCES OFF-ROAD RACING MODE FOR THE ASIAN GAMES 2022

Gaming

You Can Link Your Epic Games Account To Your Steam Account Here

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 27, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 27 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #551 Daily Song For August 27, 2023

Gaming

PUBG Mobile VPNs In 2023: The Best VPNs For PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 26 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 26, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #550 Daily Song For August 26, 2023

Gaming

A Vampire Gives Fortnite's Island a Luxurious Makeover

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 25 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 25, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #549 Daily Song For August 25, 2023

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3 Confirmed For Xbox Series X|S: Cross-Platform Play And Exclusive Features Revealed

Gaming

Epic Games’ First Run Program Is Know Open Developer

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Epic Games' First Run Program Is Know Open Developer

(CTN News) – There is a new initiative launched by Epic Games called the First Run scheme, which grants developers and publishers a 100% share of their net revenue for the duration of a six-month exclusivity period on the Epic Games Store.

Those who have registered Epic Games developer accounts, and are working on eligible products that are set to be launched on or after October 16, are eligible to join the programme.

There will be an increase in net revenue from user spending during the exclusive period, as well as continued exposure to potential customers as a result of the exclusive period.

Developers who enroll in the Epic Games Store’s First Run program will have their games showcased with exclusive badges and given prominent placements on the store’s homepage in order to maximize their exposure to the Epic Games Store’s 68 million monthly active users.

As a result, their products will be featured in relevant store campaigns, including sales, events, and editorial content, in addition to being promoted on the store website.

The developers are however required to actively market their products in order to reach the target audience for their product.

Furthermore, in addition to the exclusivity period on the Epic Games Store,

The First Run programme allows developers to release their products on other publisher stores or launchers as a direct sale to customers in addition to the Epic Games Store exclusivity period.

However, if the developer decides to release the game through a competitor, the exclusivity period will be nullified, and the revenue split will then revert to the standard agreement if the developer releases the game through a competitor.

Developers are free to distribute their products on other third-party platforms after the six-month exclusivity period is over, however, the revenue split will be reduced to 88% after that.

According to Epic Games, the company has made it easier than ever for developers to bring their games to the Epic Games Store, which is the company’s online marketplace for games.

Earlier this year, the self-service publishing tools were launched to streamline the process of onboarding and releasing content.

It is through the Epic Developer Portal that developers can register, set up, test, and distribute their games directly to their target audiences.

In other gaming news, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has acknowledged that the feature parity policy for Xbox launches has resulted in delays, including the long-anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, Spencer reaffirmed that the company remains committed to achieving feature parity across all platforms in the future.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 August 2023 (100% Working)

A 16-Year Rockstar Veteran Leaves The Red Dead Redemption Series

PUBG MOBILE ANNOUNCES OFF-ROAD RACING MODE FOR THE ASIAN GAMES 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs