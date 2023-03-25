Elden Ring Crowned Game Of The Year At 2023’s GDC Awards

(CTN NEWS) – Elden Ring‘s large open environment and fun gameplay have helped it grow into one of the most well-liked games available.

At the Game Awards 2022 last year, FromSoftware’s most recent creation successfully won the Game of the Year honor and several other prizes.

It clearly merits the many compliments it has earned, and some people might not be surprised that the game is able to win another significant trophy.

Elden Ring was named the Game of the Year in 2023 at this year’s Game Developer Choice categories, and it also received the titles for the Best Design and Best Visual Arts categories.

Congratulations to the winners and nominees of the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards (#GDCA23). Here is a video highlighting all of the incredible winners. pic.twitter.com/GZgxGfpVaS — @ GDC (March 20-24) (@Official_GDC) March 23, 2023

Elden Ring & God Of War Ragnarok Rulling The Gaming Industry

Elden has now been named GOTY four times, having previously done so at the 26th annual Dice Awards and the 2023 New York Game Awards.

God of War Ragnarök also took home three trophies, including Best Audio, Best Technology, and Audience Award, making Elden not the only game to shine at GDCA.

The two games continue to rule the gaming market despite being available for a while.

Here is the complete list of all the games and individuals who won prizes at the GDCA:

Best Debut : Stray

: Stray Best Visual Art : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Best Audio : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Best Narrative : Pentiment

: Pentiment Social Impact Award : Citizen Sleeper

: Citizen Sleeper Innovation Award : IMMORTALITY

: IMMORTALITY Best Technology : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Best Design : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Audience Award : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Game of the Year : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Pioneer Award : Mabel Addis

: Mabel Addis Lifetime Achievement Award: John Romero

Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Elden Ring are all compatible with the game.

