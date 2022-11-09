God of War Ragnarok launched: Here’s What You Need To Know

(CTN NEWS) – Today, God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to the popular action role-playing game God of War 2018, launched on Sony PlayStation 5.

The game follows Kratos and his son Atreus in the Norse mythological world sometime after the events of the first game.

So far, everything we know about the game is listed below.

Is God of War Ragnarok coming to PlayStation 4?

When God of War Ragnarok was developing, many thought it would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. In a Q&A with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst earlier this year, it was confirmed that the game would also be available on older consoles.

Sony has not yet revealed if the two versions differ, but the company’s God of War Ragnarok website indicates that PlayStation 4 digital and disc owners can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 digital version for an additional fee.

What about the PC version?

Based on Sony’s track record of porting PlayStation-exclusive titles to the PC, the latest installment in the God of War franchise might take a while. For example, Sony took three years to release God of War 2018 for the PC.

God of War Ragnarok Story

A glimpse of Thor visiting Kratos’ house is shown in the trailer years after Kratos kills Freya’s son Baldur in Jotunheim.

In addition to Freya and Thor, Atreus is now in his teens, and he and Mimir must face new and formidable enemies. In addition, Sony has added Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard to the game.

In the trailer, Angrboda, a giant character, is introduced. We also see Thor’s half-brother, Odin’s son, Tyr, alive and imprisoned by Odin at the end of the trailer.

Is the combat any different?

God of War Ragnarok trailer shows Kratos jumping and grappling onto things while retaining his Blade of Chaos.

God of War Ragnarok pre-order perks

Multiple editions are available, but most places have already sold out of the Collector and Jotnar editions.

Regardless of the pre-ordered version, you will receive two in-game cosmetics – Atreus Risen Snow Tunic and Kratos Risen Snow Tunic.

Pre-ordering the standard edition will give you the base game and the cosmetic items mentioned above. PlayStation 4 bundle buyers can also upgrade to PlayStation 5 bundles.

In the Digital Deluxe edition of God of War Ragnarok, additional bonuses will unlock at various points in the story.

Among the features are Kratos Darkdale armour, Atreus Darkdale armour, Darkdale blade handles for Blade of Chaos, Darkdale axe group for Leviathan axe.

God of War Ragnarok digital soundtrack, Dark Horse digital mini art book, a PS4 theme, and an Avatar set.

With the God of War Ragnarok Collector edition, you get all the goodies in the Digital Deluxe edition plus a replica 16-inch Mjolnir Hammer, 2-inch Vanir Twin carvings, a Dwarven dice set, and a steel bookcase.

The Jotnar edition includes everything from the Digital Deluxe and Collector editions as well as a 7-inch vinyl with two tracks.

A legendary Draupnir ring in a red cloth bag, Brok’s dice set, a cloth map of Yggdrasil, and a Falcon, Bear, and Wolf pin set, among others.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

God Of War Ragnarok Spoilers Are Already Available

Horizon MMO Is Reportedly In Development

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today November 8, 2022: 100% Working