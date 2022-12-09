Gaming
The Game Awards 2022: ‘Elden Ring’ Wins Game Of The Year Award
(CTN NEWS) – The Game Awards 2022 had its first live event since the COVID outbreak on Thursday night in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
“Elden Ring,” developed by FromSoftware, was celebrated after receiving the coveted Game of the Year award.
Director Hidetaka Miyazaki remarked, “I’m incredibly relieved. We had so many challenges making this game. “I don’t think I’ll make any more fascinating games than this one.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
We still have work to do about “Elden Ring,” so receiving this GOTY award is quite encouraging.”
“Elden Ring” had seven nominations going into the ceremony. In addition, “Elden Ring” received awards for its direction, roleplaying, and art direction.
The most recent victory for FromSoftware came in 2019 for “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.”
Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards 2022, felt that Thursday’s programme had famous gaming personalities like Xbox’s Phil Spencer.
And previous Game Awards winners Hideo Kojima and Josef Fares in attendance was a welcome return to the ceremony’s regular shape.
An unidentified person took the microphone before being escorted offstage at the show’s end. After the ceremony, Geoff Keighley tweeted that the person who snuck onstage had been arrested.
The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022
Of course, the ceremony’s debut Best Adaptation category was also promoted this year in Game Awards 2022.
Keighley told The Times before the show that 2022 is the ideal year to begin recognizing “genuine” and innovative approaches to gaming entertainment.
In November, he added via video chat that “[the category] speaks to how gaming is sweeping and dominating pop culture.”
“Celebrating the strength of this medium as the biggest, most dominant form of entertainment is a part of the mission of our event. So, in my opinion, this is just another illustration of its ongoing spread.”
The first Best Adaptation prize went to Netflix’s “Arcane,” an animated adaptation of Riot’s “League of Legends” universe.
In addition to receiving awards, “Stray,” “Bayonetta 3,” and “God of War Ragnarök,” which took home six categories, were also recognized in Game Awards 2022.
The Complete List Of Game Awards 2022 Winners Is Provided Below:
GAME OF THE YEAR
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
BEST NARRATIVE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonis
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST INDIE
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST DEBUT INDIE
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
BEST MOBILE
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
BEST VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
BEST ACTION
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
BEST ROLE-PLAYING
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST FIGHTING
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
BEST SPORTS/RACING
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
MOST ANTICIPATED
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
BEST ADAPTATION
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
THE GAME AWARDS 2022: FULL SHOW
