The Game Awards 2022: ‘Elden Ring’ Wins Game Of The Year Award

(CTN NEWS) – The Game Awards 2022 had its first live event since the COVID outbreak on Thursday night in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

“Elden Ring,” developed by FromSoftware, was celebrated after receiving the coveted Game of the Year award.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki remarked, “I’m incredibly relieved. We had so many challenges making this game. “I don’t think I’ll make any more fascinating games than this one.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

We still have work to do about “Elden Ring,” so receiving this GOTY award is quite encouraging.”

“Elden Ring” had seven nominations going into the ceremony. In addition, “Elden Ring” received awards for its direction, roleplaying, and art direction.

The most recent victory for FromSoftware came in 2019 for “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.”

Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards 2022, felt that Thursday’s programme had famous gaming personalities like Xbox’s Phil Spencer.

And previous Game Awards winners Hideo Kojima and Josef Fares in attendance was a welcome return to the ceremony’s regular shape.

An unidentified person took the microphone before being escorted offstage at the show’s end. After the ceremony, Geoff Keighley tweeted that the person who snuck onstage had been arrested.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

Of course, the ceremony’s debut Best Adaptation category was also promoted this year in Game Awards 2022.

Keighley told The Times before the show that 2022 is the ideal year to begin recognizing “genuine” and innovative approaches to gaming entertainment.

In November, he added via video chat that “[the category] speaks to how gaming is sweeping and dominating pop culture.”

“Celebrating the strength of this medium as the biggest, most dominant form of entertainment is a part of the mission of our event. So, in my opinion, this is just another illustration of its ongoing spread.”

The first Best Adaptation prize went to Netflix’s “Arcane,” an animated adaptation of Riot’s “League of Legends” universe.

In addition to receiving awards, “Stray,” “Bayonetta 3,” and “God of War Ragnarök,” which took home six categories, were also recognized in Game Awards 2022.

The Complete List Of Game Awards 2022 Winners Is Provided Below:

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

BEST NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonis

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST INDIE

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

BEST MOBILE

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

BEST VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

BEST ROLE-PLAYING

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST FIGHTING

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

BEST FAMILY GAME

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

BEST SPORTS/RACING

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

MOST ANTICIPATED

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

THE GAME AWARDS 2022: FULL SHOW

RELATED CTN NEWS:

IGN Lays Off Some Of His Employees Before The Game Awards 2022