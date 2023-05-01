Octordle Today: Daily #462 Hints And Answers For 1st May, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #462 Words Hints (1st May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #462.

Hint 1: There is a V in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 6 and 7.

Hint 3: There is an S in words 3, 4 and 5.

Hint 4: There is a G in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: C

Word 3: C

Word 4: W

Word 5: S

Word 6: F

Word 7: M

Word 8: T

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: of a pale purple colour.

Word 2: free from dirt, marks, or stains .

. Word 3: the tough outer part of a loaf of bread.

of bread. Word 4: the part of the human body below the ribs and above the hips, often narrower than the areas above and below.

and above the hips, often than the areas above and below. Word 5: a small sharp-pointed organ at the end of the abdomen of bees, wasps , ants, and scorpions , capable of inflicting a painful or dangerous wound by injecting poison.

, ants, and , capable of a painful or dangerous wound by injecting poison. Word 6: a young female horse, especially one less than four years old.

Word 7: compassion or forgiveness shown towards someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm.

or harm. Word 8: a singing voice between baritone and alto or countertenor , the highest of the ordinary adult male range.

Octordle Today #462 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #462 for 1st May 2023: