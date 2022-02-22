Vladimir Putin Recognizes Ex-Ukraine Donetsk & Luhansk

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk. President Putin delivered a televised address to Russians on Monday. Earlier in the day, Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and announced that he will sign a decree recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk. Kremlin said both French and German leaders were dissatisfied with Putin’s decision.

In connection with the military aggression by Ukraine, as a result of the massive shelling of Donbas, the leadership of the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) and LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) received an appeal to recognize their sovereignty. The President of Russia said that he intended to sign a relevant decree in the near future.

According to the statement, “Both the President of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed disappointment with this development. However, they indicated their willingness to continue contact.” According to Sputnik, the Russian President will address the nation shortly. The news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as confirming the media reports and adding that “the Russian President will make a televised address very soon.” Notably, the announcement from the Kremlin spokesperson came hours after the Russian President held a meeting of the Russian Security Council on the question of whether or not to recognize the independence of separatist regions (DPR and LPR) in eastern Ukraine.

As an aside, it should be noted that Putin made his decision on recognition despite the West’s repeated warnings and speculations that Moscow could use this as an excuse for an attack on Kyiv. According to the United States, Russian troops have gathered on the border of Ukraine, and President Biden even stated that Mr. Putin has already decided to harm his neighboring country. The presidents of the United States and Russia agreed to meet as a last-ditch effort to avert war.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls Russia’s Vladimir Putin to meet and seek a resolution to avert war