National Margarita Day 2022 Specials, Quotes, Wishes & Celebrations

National Margarita Day 2022 is celebrated every February 22 because it is a favorite festive drink. Invented in Mexico in 1938, the margarita is a combination of triple sec, tequila, and lime juice. It has become the official cocktail of good times. Find out more about National Margarita Day 2022. Continue reading.

National Margarita Day 2022

We celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22 in honor of our favorite celebratory drink. Mexico invented the margarita in 1938, and it is generally regarded as the drink of good times due to its combination of triple sec, tequila, and lime juice. On National Margarita Day, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere. Grab a shaker, a frozen margarita machine, or go to your local bar and order a margarita. Whether you’re up, on ice, or on the rocks, you can’t go wrong.

Enjoy a margarita when you get a lime! National Margarita Day is celebrated on February 22, giving us even more reason to enjoy this alcoholic beverage. In 1938, Carlos “Danny” Herrera created the famous cocktail for the first time. Marjorie King, a dancer on the Ziegfeld Follies, was allergic to alcohol but not to tequila, so he created it in his restaurant in Baja California for her – and so our favorite cocktail was born.

National Margarita day 2022 Specials

The most popular drinks in the United States are tequila-based drinks such as margaritas. A drink taste like summer sun is served on National Margarita Day, February 22. This drink is made with tequila, triple sec, and lime or lemon juice. Lime juice, freshly squeezed, plays a vital role in this drink. The thick-skinned Persian lime is the most common in the United States. Margaritas prepared with lemons have a much milder taste.

Here are some Margarita Day wishes –

Having some special people around will make it a special margarita.

May your soul be filled with happiness through the flavor and effects of margaritas.

Margarita Day can never make you feel depressed when everyone is celebrating it with you.