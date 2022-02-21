Connect with us

News Asia Trending News

COVID-19 Case Count Drops To Lowest Since January 8 In Pakistan
Advertisement

News Asia Trending News

Young Indian Praggnanandhaa to Beat Magnus Carlsen in Airthings Masters Chess

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Seeks to Have 2016 Rohingya Genocide Tragedy Tossed from The Hague

News Asia Trending News

Taiwan - China May Sanction US Defence Companies That Sell Arms To 'Taiwan'

News Asia Trending News

COVID-19 Case Count Drops To Lowest Since January 8 In Pakistan

News Asia Trending News

Legendary Actor Kala Tapasvi Rajesh Kannada Passes Away At 89

News Asia Trending News

WATCH ''Tissue Lelo'' Viral Video: "Take Tissue From Here" Video Link! 18+

News Asia Trending News

2008 Ahmedabad Bomb Blasts: India Court Sentenced 38 to Death

News Asia Trending News

Pakistan: PPP to Launch 'Awami March' Against Imran Khan from February 27

News News Asia

Pakistan Court Frees Brother Over 'Honour Killing' of Social Media Star

News Asia

COVID-19 Case Count Drops To Lowest Since January 8 In Pakistan

Published

12 hours ago

on

COVID-19

 According to National Command and Operation (NCOC) data, Pakistan logged 1,360 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since January 8.

The country reported 1,345 new infections of COVID-19 on January 8.

According to NCOC statistics, in the last 24 hours, 41,597 coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted across the country.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 3.26% due to the decline. However, the overall case count increased to 1,501,680.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 situation

In a single day, the virus claimed the lives of 31 more patients, bringing the total to 30,040.

Furthermore, 1,315 patients recovered overnight, bringing the number of active cases in Pakistan to 67,672. There are still 1,302 patients in critical care units.

As the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate declines, the NCOC will review the coronavirus restrictions it had extended in six cities with a high COVID-19 positivity rate today (Monday).

On February 15, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country, the forum decided to maintain the restrictions, which were originally imposed in cities with high disease prevalence in January.

What are some symptoms of COVID-19?

There are three common clusters of symptoms: one respiratory cluster with cough, sputum, shortness of breath, and fever; one musculoskeletal cluster with muscle and joint pain, headache, and fatigue; and one digestive cluster with abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Also Check:

World Health Organization Recommends More Lockdowns

”World Health Organization” Urges Thailand to Better Road Safety

Thailand Eyes Tougher Covid-19 Restrictions on Travel and

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog