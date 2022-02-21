COVID-19 Case Count Drops To Lowest Since January 8 In Pakistan

According to National Command and Operation (NCOC) data, Pakistan logged 1,360 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since January 8.

The country reported 1,345 new infections of COVID-19 on January 8.

According to NCOC statistics, in the last 24 hours, 41,597 coronavirus diagnostic tests were conducted across the country.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 3.26% due to the decline. However, the overall case count increased to 1,501,680.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 situation

In a single day, the virus claimed the lives of 31 more patients, bringing the total to 30,040.

Furthermore, 1,315 patients recovered overnight, bringing the number of active cases in Pakistan to 67,672. There are still 1,302 patients in critical care units.

As the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate declines, the NCOC will review the coronavirus restrictions it had extended in six cities with a high COVID-19 positivity rate today (Monday).

On February 15, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country, the forum decided to maintain the restrictions, which were originally imposed in cities with high disease prevalence in January.

What are some symptoms of COVID-19?

There are three common clusters of symptoms: one respiratory cluster with cough, sputum, shortness of breath, and fever; one musculoskeletal cluster with muscle and joint pain, headache, and fatigue; and one digestive cluster with abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Also Check: