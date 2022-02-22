29.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
News AsiaTrending News

3 Live Myiasis Botflies Removed From An American Woman’s Eye at Delhi Hospital

By Arsi Mughal
0
93
Botflies
Botflies

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

Quick Navigation

An American woman who recently visited the Amazon rainforests was diagnosed with a rare case of myiasis in her eye and underwent “successful surgery” at a private facility in New Delhi, hospital authorities said on Monday.

During the procedure, “three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size” were removed from the 32-year-old woman.

Myiasis is caused by the infection of human tissue with a fly larva (maggot). It occurs in tropical and subtropical areas. A patient visited the emergency department with swelling, redness, and tenderness in the right upper eyelid.

In a statement, Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj said the woman felt something move inside her eyelids once in a while for the past 4-6 weeks.

It said the woman had consulted doctors in the US, but the myiasis (Botflies) couldn’t be removed and she was discharged on a few symptomatic relief medications.

The hospital’s head of emergency department, Dr. Mohammad Nadeem, said, “It was a very rare case of myiasis.”. These cases should be evaluated carefully.

The US citizen is a traveler, and she visited the Amazon jungle two months ago. Suspecting a foreign body from her history of traveling, and noticing movements inside her skin, a diagnosis was made,” he told NBC News.

Doctor Narola Yanger of the surgery department proactively removed “three live human botflies almost of 2 cm in size — one from the right upper eyelid, one from the back of her neck, and one from her right forearm,” the statement said.

She was discharged from the emergency department on symptomatic prescribed medicines after the surgery was completed within 15 minutes without anesthesia.

Botflies Myiasis burrows into delicate membranes and feeds on underlying structures. Similar cases have also been reported earlier from tropical and subtropical areas including Central and South Americas, and Africa.

It claims that in rural areas of India, these cases are mostly reported from children where the Botflies bugs have entered through either nasal openings or musculoskeletal skin lesions.

By not removing the Botflies myiasis, considerable damage would have been done to the tissues, leading to complications such as extensive erosion of the nose, face, and orbit, which could have caused rare meningitis and death.

Also Check:

Charity Organization Urges Ireland’s Government To Address Family Homelessness

SE Portland Shooting, Woman Killed, Man and 2 Children Injured, Police Says

Taiwan – China May Sanction US Defence Companies That Sell Arms To ‘Taiwan’

Pickup Trucks Crash into One Another, 1 Killed, 17 Injured

People Also Read

Previous articleVladimir Putin Recognizes Ex-Ukraine Donetsk & Luhansk
Next articleQueen Elizabeth Abandons All Live Events After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

What To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews

SEO Software Market to Grow Rapidly In Future Years

Emmy Rossum Will Play Tom Holland’s Mother In ‘The Crowded Room’

Trudeau Ends Emergency Act He Invoked on His Own Citizens

Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

Flooding From Fierce Rains Leave One Dead, 10 Missing in Australia

Boris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Thailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism

Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

Elden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet

What Does Trove Mean? Today’s Wordle Answer Is Confusing

UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

Western Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Thai Army General Jailed in US$1.3 Million Fraud Case

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks