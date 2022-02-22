3 Live Myiasis Botflies Removed From An American Woman’s Eye at Delhi Hospital

An American woman who recently visited the Amazon rainforests was diagnosed with a rare case of myiasis in her eye and underwent “successful surgery” at a private facility in New Delhi, hospital authorities said on Monday.

During the procedure, “three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size” were removed from the 32-year-old woman.

Myiasis is caused by the infection of human tissue with a fly larva (maggot). It occurs in tropical and subtropical areas. A patient visited the emergency department with swelling, redness, and tenderness in the right upper eyelid.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj successfully remove Three Live Myiasis (Botflies) from 32-Year-Old US national pic.twitter.com/WNM69BgswZ — Shalini Bhardwaj (@Shalini_Journo) February 21, 2022

In a statement, Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj said the woman felt something move inside her eyelids once in a while for the past 4-6 weeks.

It said the woman had consulted doctors in the US, but the myiasis (Botflies) couldn’t be removed and she was discharged on a few symptomatic relief medications.

The hospital’s head of emergency department, Dr. Mohammad Nadeem, said, “It was a very rare case of myiasis.”. These cases should be evaluated carefully.

The US citizen is a traveler, and she visited the Amazon jungle two months ago. Suspecting a foreign body from her history of traveling, and noticing movements inside her skin, a diagnosis was made,” he told NBC News.

Doctor Narola Yanger of the surgery department proactively removed “three live human botflies almost of 2 cm in size — one from the right upper eyelid, one from the back of her neck, and one from her right forearm,” the statement said.

She was discharged from the emergency department on symptomatic prescribed medicines after the surgery was completed within 15 minutes without anesthesia.

Botflies Myiasis burrows into delicate membranes and feeds on underlying structures. Similar cases have also been reported earlier from tropical and subtropical areas including Central and South Americas, and Africa.

It claims that in rural areas of India, these cases are mostly reported from children where the Botflies bugs have entered through either nasal openings or musculoskeletal skin lesions.

By not removing the Botflies myiasis, considerable damage would have been done to the tissues, leading to complications such as extensive erosion of the nose, face, and orbit, which could have caused rare meningitis and death.

Also Check:

Charity Organization Urges Ireland’s Government To Address Family Homelessness

SE Portland Shooting, Woman Killed, Man and 2 Children Injured, Police Says

Taiwan – China May Sanction US Defence Companies That Sell Arms To ‘Taiwan’

Pickup Trucks Crash into One Another, 1 Killed, 17 Injured