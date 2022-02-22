Boris Johnson Says ‘Living With COVID-19’ Plan Will Restore Freedom

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that people with COVID-19 in England will no longer need to isolate from this week onwards as the government lays out a plan for “living with” the virus. In a Twitter post, PM Johnson noted the successful vaccine program against novel coronavirus and expressed his desire to “end all COVID-related mandates.” Downing Street is expected to present the details of the plan in Parliament today.

Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms. 1/3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

As reported, the plan to abolition all mandates in England has been proposed, pointing out the drop in COVID infection rates in the UK, which “shows that the hard work of the British people is paying off,” Boris Johnson said. Over the past two years, we’ve built up strong protections against this virus through vaccine rollouts, tests, and new treatments, as well as our best understanding of what this virus can do,” UK PM Boris Johnson said. “The sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be vaccinated, (puts us) in a good position to plan how to deal with COVID-19 this week,” he said.