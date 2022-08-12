Connect with us

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?
Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

(CTN News) – At least 35 people have been infected with the zoonotic Langya virus, also known as LayV, in two provinces in China.

Henan and Shandong regions of the mainland were affected by the contagion, according to Taiwan Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There was no evidence of community transmission among the primary infections, and the infections were sporadic.

What is Zoonotic Langya Virus?

Zoonotic Langya virus, also known as LayV, is a new henipavirus derived from animals.

Health experts are now concerned about its human-associated transmission in China after 35 human infections were reported.

A small insectivorous mammal resembling a mouse, called a shrew, maybe the natural host of Langya henipavirus, based on the results of tests of 25 wild species.

According to the CDC official, the virus was found in about 27% of the tested shrews.

China is struggling to stop sporadic Coronavirus outbreaks, which began earlier this year in Hebei.

Beijing announced a series of strict lockdowns in accordance with its zero-COVID Policy, forcing 11 million people to stay at home.

After a fresh flare-up in cases, Beijing imposed stringent measures on residents of Shanghai.

The Chinese government issued curbs on Sanya on Monday following a COVID outbreak, trapping at least 80,000 tourists.

Domestic animals test positive for Zoonotic Langya virus

A serological survey conducted by the Taiwan CDC found LayV virus in a variety of domestic and wild animals.

At least 25 wild animal species, 2% of goats and 5% of dogs tested for the new strain of henipavirus.

Zoonotic Langya Virus symptoms

There were 35 people infected with Langya virus and no other pathogens.

Twenty-six of the 26 infected subjects displayed symptoms such as headaches, body aches, fever, coughs, and colds, as well as a reduction in white blood cells.

Viruses can cause a drop in platelet count, further damage to kidneys and liver, and eventually death.

