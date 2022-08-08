Connect with us

Health

Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand
Advertisement

Health

3 Best Advantages of Dental Cleaning from a Dentist

Health

Monkeypox Cases Are Beginning To Plateau In The UK

Health

Monkeypox in United State, What Is It ?, And How It Spreads And More

Health

Thailand’s 4th Monkeypox Case Found in Bangkok Woman

Health

A Skin Guide: The Best Way to Take Care of a Skin Graft

Health

Maintaining Men’s Health With PillPal Online Pharmacy

Health

5 Reasons Why Wearing Braces Can Help You

Health News Asia

India Confirms Asia's First Monkeypox Death In Kerala

Health

Ways Mesothelioma Impacts Your Entire Body

Health

Thailand To Import 1,000 Doses Of Smallpox Vaccine From The US This Month

Health

Monkeypox Vs Chickenpox: Both Diseases Manifest Symptoms Differently In Patients

Health News

Public in Thailand Urged to Stay Calm Over Monkeypox

Health

13 'High Risk' People Isolated To Monitor Monkeypox Symptoms

Health

More Than 780K Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine Are Available On Friday

Health

Thailand's Second Monkeypox Case Found In Bangkok

Health

Why is Health Insurance Important?

Health

Pakistan Reported The First Fresh Polio Case

Health

3 Things You Need To Know About Aluminum Free Deodorant

Health

Canadian Doctors Urge Vaccination After First U.S. Polio Case In A Decade

Health

Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand

(CTN News) – After being diagnosed with monkeypox, the Nigerian man fled from Phuket to Cambodia. Cambodia’s Health Ministry reports that 27-year-old Osmond Chihazirim Nzere has recovered from the virus and was discharged yesterday (August 6).

Nzere hasn’t escaped Cambodia’s consequences, however. According to Or Vandine, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, Nzere has now been handed over to authorities. Vandine said…

“This person has been handed over to the authorities, who can proceed with any legal proceedings that are necessary.”

It will be interesting to see what Cambodian authorities decide to do about Nzere’s case in the coming months.

Must Read: Monkeypox Vs Chickenpox: Both Diseases Manifest Symptoms Differently In Patients

Nzere was diagnosed with monkeypox after presenting with symptoms at a hospital in Phuket. An unnamed private hospital on the island treated him after he displayed classic monkeypox symptoms for about a week.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and skin lesions. His status was first confirmed by a PCR test, followed by other tests.

In the wake of Nzere’s disappearance, a national manhunt was launched. By swimming across the Sa Kaeo River, he fled the country. In Phnom Penh, he was spotted in a market and taken into custody before being handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Related CTN News:

30 Indian Students Vaccinated With One Syringe COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh
AstraZeneca Profits Fall, COVID Vaccine Sales Slide
Thailand Has More Wild Tigers Than Any Other Southeast Asian Country

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply