Escaped Nigerian Patient Recovers From Monkeypox In Thailand

(CTN News) – After being diagnosed with monkeypox, the Nigerian man fled from Phuket to Cambodia. Cambodia’s Health Ministry reports that 27-year-old Osmond Chihazirim Nzere has recovered from the virus and was discharged yesterday (August 6).

Nzere hasn’t escaped Cambodia’s consequences, however. According to Or Vandine, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, Nzere has now been handed over to authorities. Vandine said…

“This person has been handed over to the authorities, who can proceed with any legal proceedings that are necessary.”

It will be interesting to see what Cambodian authorities decide to do about Nzere’s case in the coming months.

Nzere was diagnosed with monkeypox after presenting with symptoms at a hospital in Phuket. An unnamed private hospital on the island treated him after he displayed classic monkeypox symptoms for about a week.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and skin lesions. His status was first confirmed by a PCR test, followed by other tests.

In the wake of Nzere’s disappearance, a national manhunt was launched. By swimming across the Sa Kaeo River, he fled the country. In Phnom Penh, he was spotted in a market and taken into custody before being handed over to the Ministry of Health.

