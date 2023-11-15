Connect with us

News

Thailand Approves ESG-Focused Long-Term Savings Fund
Advertisement

News

Israel is Preparing to Expand Their Operation Against Hamas Beyond Northern Gaza

News

Thai Man Working in Israel Wins 60 Million Baht in BAAC Savings Lottery

News

2023 Canadian Wildfires Impacted Air Quality as far Away as Europe and China

News

FDA Approves Home Test for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea

News

How China's CPEC debt trap has Ruined Pakistan's Economy

News

Biden Administration Grants Federal Student Loan Forgiveness to Millions in Recent Debt Relief Initiatives

News News Asia

Philippines Hit By Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake, One Dead, 18 Injured

News News Asia

Myanmar Military Junta Bombs School Killing 8 Children

News News Asia

Chinese Scam Gang Boss Commits Suicide Over Fear of Punishment

News Northern Thailand

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Damages 13 Hospitals in Northern Thailand

News Learning

Teachers, Doctors Join Fight to End Dog Meat Trade in Vietnam

News

White House Slams Elon Musk For His Support Of Antisemitic Content

News Chiang Rai News

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake in Myanmar Shakes Homes in Chiang Rai

News Health

FDA Orders Massive Recall on Eye Drops Over Bacterial Contamination

News

US and China Resume Military Communication to Ease Tensions

News

UK Supreme Court Rejects Controversial Rwanda Deportation Plan for Asylum-Seekers

News

Elon Musk Agrees With a Tweet Accusing Jews Of Harboring Hatred For White People

News

The Dollar Rises As Data Indicates That The Federal Reserve Will Be More Patient With Rate Cuts

News

BlackRock Files An ETF That Invests In Ethereum

News

Thailand Approves ESG-Focused Long-Term Savings Fund

Published

3 days ago

on

Thailand Approves ESG-Focused Long-Term Savings Fund

(CTN News) – In a notable market development, financial analysts forecast substantial investments ranging from 20 to 70 billion baht into Thailand’s forthcoming Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) fund.

The fund, slated for establishment later this year, is designed to channel investments into 114 carefully selected stocks listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) ESG index, primarily focusing on domestic ESG stocks and bonds.

Krungsri Capital Securities (KCS) suggests that if the ESG fund’s investment conditions mirror the previously successful long-term equity funds (LTF), it could significantly benefit the Thai stock exchange. The average size of each LTF in the five years leading up to their expiry in 2019 was an impressive 65.9 billion baht.

KCS emphasizes the distinctions between the proposed ESG fund and the Super Savings Fund (SSF), highlighting that the ESG fund is specifically designated for investments in ESG stocks on the SET.

This differs from the SSF, which is not confined to stocks and allows tax deductions for various investments, including life insurance and provident funds.

The SET ESG index presently encompasses 34 AAA-rated companies, 70 AA-rated companies, 64 A-rated companies, and 25 BBB-rated companies. The anticipated launch of the new fund is expected to augment the appeal of the SET’s ESG index, particularly against the backdrop of lower stock prices this year.

Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) observes that the SET ESG index has consistently outperformed the SET index across various time frames and market conditions.

With this in mind, all 114 SET ESG stocks are predicted to be popular among active and passive funds. ASPS further predicts that issuing a new ESG fund with tax benefits could elevate the SET index’s trading value by 20 to 70 billion baht for the remainder of the year, potentially surpassing global market performance.

Among the ESG stocks likely to be targeted by the fund, according to KCS, are prominent companies such as CP All, Gulf Energy Development, Central Retail Corporation, Global Power Synergy, PTT Global Chemical, Indorama Ventures, SCG Packaging, PTT Oil and Retail Business, Carabao Group, and Home Product Center.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs