Thai Rapper BLACKPINK Lisa Ranks Top Face of the Year 2022

(CTN News) – A Twitter account called 100 the finest face-rated Asian stars and included Thais Rapper BLACKPINK Lisa on its list of the Top Face of the Year 2022. The hashtag #topfaceoftheyears2022, which was used on Twitter, was counted to create the list.

Kim Taehyung, a K-pop sensational band BTS member, is at the top of the list. Blackpink Lisa Manoban, a Thai singer, came in second on the list. Kim and Lisa are followed on the list by four more celebrities who are also Blackpink Blackpink and BTS members.

Thai actors Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn and Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively. Win, 23 years old, has been in “2gether: The Movie,” “Still 2gether,” and two television shows.

In “2gether” and “Still 2gether,” 24-year-old Bright portrayed the other key parts. A love comedy-drama, “2gether” is centred on two college students, Tine and Sarawat.

Tine initially turns down a kid called Green’s infatuation with her at the start of the narrative. Tine and Sarawat start a phoney friendship to get Green to leave. But as one would anticipate, fiction becomes fact.

The series was based on the same-named Thai book. From February 2020 to May 2020, the show aired.

The series is credited with playing a significant role in establishing the “boy’s love” genre, which originated in Japan globally because of its enormous popularity.

The genre differs from homoerotic media aimed to homosexual men in that women often develop it for women.

Due to “2gether’s” popularity, “Still 2gether,” a five-episode sequel, and “2gether: The Movie” was produced.

The full list of Top Face of the Year 2022

Kim Taehyung (BTS) Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban (BlackPink) Jeon Jungkook (BTS) Kim Jennie (BlackPink) Kim Jisoo (BlackPink) Cha Eun Woo (Astro) Kim Seokjin (BTS) Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn (Thai actor) Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree (Thai actor) Lee Jeno (NCT)

