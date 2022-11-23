Virginia Walmart Shooting Leaves 7 dead and Several Injured

(CTN News) – Authorities said that a shooting at a Walmart left seven people dead and numerous more injured on Tuesday night in Chesapeake, Virginia. This occurred only days after a shooter left five people dead and 17 others injured at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado.

In a tweet sent out early on Wednesday, the city of Chesapeake confirmed the fatalities, citing the local police.

Leo Kosinski, a public information officer, said that the police had first stated that they thought fewer than 10 people had died.

At the moment, he claimed, police were still hunting for victims who could be hurt or were within the “extremely huge” store’s many hiding places.

We want to confirm that everyone is present, he added. Police, he said, thought there was only one shooter, and he had already been put down.

Many media sites have named the alleged gunman the shop manager. However, police have not yet released any information about him. According to Kosinski, the police were unsure whether the gunman worked for Walmart.

Police were unsure whether the gunman sustained self-inflicted wounds before passing away. Although they claimed that one corpse was discovered outdoors, they still thought the shooting had been placed inside the business.

Kosinski said that “to his knowledge,” no rounds had been fired at police. “I think the shooting was over when the cops showed there,”

The massacre on Tuesday was the most recent instance of gun violence in the US, which has sparked discussion about stricter controls on who gets access to weapons.

The City of Chesapeake announced on Twitter that a press conference regarding the Walmart shootings would take place on Wednesday at 8 a.m. local time.

Walmart expressed outrage at the violence in a statement early on Wednesday and said that the company was collaborating closely with law authorities.

Five people were receiving care at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a representative for the facility informed WAVY.

“I’m horrified to hear that there was yet another large-scale shooting, this time in a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll keep a careful eye on events “Mark Warner, a senator from Virginia, tweeted on Wednesday.

Related CTN News:

The University Of Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured