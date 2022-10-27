Connect with us

Lifestyles

Thai Trans and Businesswoman Buys Miss Universe Pageant for $20 Million
Advertisement

Lifestyles

Thailand’s Engfa Won First Runner-up, As Brazilian Model Crowned Miss Grand International

Lifestyles

Tips for Choosing Curtains for a Small Room

Health Lifestyles

How An Iterative Mindset Can Keep You Healthy

Lifestyles

9 Ways to Make Your Buck Party Memorable

Fashion Lifestyles

Helpful Guide on Choosing Perfect Tattoo

Lifestyles

Additions to Your Home That Will Appreciate Over the Years

Lifestyles

10 Small Wedding Planning Tips

Lifestyles

Is It Worth it to Rent a Luxury Car in Dubai?

Lifestyles

Boy 19 and Granny's Engagement Raises Eyebrows in Thailand

Lifestyles

Visiting Torrox’s Historical Monuments

Lifestyles

Find Different Types Of Wolf Rings

Legal Lifestyles

Top 8 Popular Myths About Anti-Aging Care

Lifestyles

What Is The Best Area Of Lisbon To Stay In?

Lifestyles

What to Wear When Visiting LA

Lifestyles

Is An Inground Pools Right for Me?

Lifestyles

Top 4 Ways to Save Money While Living in a Condo

Learning Lifestyles

Where I Can Buy Personalized Cards

Lifestyles

Where to Live in Santa Monica

Lifestyles

How To Dress Techwear

Lifestyles

Thai Trans and Businesswoman Buys Miss Universe Pageant for $20 Million

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Thai Trans and Businesswoman Buys Miss Universe Pageant for $20 Million

(CTN News) – For $20 million, a Thai transgender businesswoman, Jakrajutatip from Thailand, purchased the Miss Universe Pageant.

The purchase was finalized with IMG Worldwide, according to Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the CEO and largest shareholder of JKN Global Group, whose firm announced on Wednesday.

Jakrajutatip, a transgender rights activist and celebrity media mogul, made history by becoming the first woman to run a company that manages beauty pageants.

According to reports, Jakrajutatip stated on Wednesday, “We are thrilled to be purchasing The Miss Universe Organization and collaborating with its brilliant leadership team.

“This is a solid, strategic addition to our portfolio due to the Organization’s worldwide reach, partnerships with partners and brands worldwide, and its plethora of content, licencing, and merchandising potential.”

“We strive to develop the brand for the next generation as well as maintain its heritage of giving a platform to enthusiastic people from different origins, ethnicities, and traditions,” she said.

The Thai businesswoman previously established the Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation to fight for the rights of transgender persons. She has been open about her experience as a transgender woman.

The purchase is seen as “a soft power to develop a reputation for Thailand to be renowned and excellent across the globe,” according to the JKN Global Group, which distributes independently produced and foreign films and TV shows.

Before IMG acquired the 71-year-old beauty pageant in 2015, Donald Trump co-owned it with other parties from 1996 to 2002.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, in January 2023. It will be televised in 165 nations.

Related CTN News:

Thailand’s Engfa Won First Runner-up, As Brazilian Model Crowned Miss Grand International

Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle Crowned Miss World 2016

Cabinet Agrees to Allow Foreigners Can Buy Land and Houses in Thailand

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading