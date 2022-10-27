Thai Trans and Businesswoman Buys Miss Universe Pageant for $20 Million

(CTN News) – For $20 million, a Thai transgender businesswoman, Jakrajutatip from Thailand, purchased the Miss Universe Pageant.

The purchase was finalized with IMG Worldwide, according to Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, the CEO and largest shareholder of JKN Global Group, whose firm announced on Wednesday.

Jakrajutatip, a transgender rights activist and celebrity media mogul, made history by becoming the first woman to run a company that manages beauty pageants.

According to reports, Jakrajutatip stated on Wednesday, “We are thrilled to be purchasing The Miss Universe Organization and collaborating with its brilliant leadership team.

“This is a solid, strategic addition to our portfolio due to the Organization’s worldwide reach, partnerships with partners and brands worldwide, and its plethora of content, licencing, and merchandising potential.”

“We strive to develop the brand for the next generation as well as maintain its heritage of giving a platform to enthusiastic people from different origins, ethnicities, and traditions,” she said.

The Thai businesswoman previously established the Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation to fight for the rights of transgender persons. She has been open about her experience as a transgender woman.

The purchase is seen as “a soft power to develop a reputation for Thailand to be renowned and excellent across the globe,” according to the JKN Global Group, which distributes independently produced and foreign films and TV shows.

Before IMG acquired the 71-year-old beauty pageant in 2015, Donald Trump co-owned it with other parties from 1996 to 2002.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, in January 2023. It will be televised in 165 nations.

