Chinese Businessman ‘Tuhao’ Surrenders to Thai Police to Face Drugs Charges

(CTN News) – To answer allegations against him, a Chinese businessman allegedly engaged in “grey business” in Thailand turned himself into Thai authorities today (Wednesday) at the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Highway.

The Chinese businessman Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, also known as “TuHao,” was accused of drug trafficking with more than two other individuals. He refuted the accusations and said that his attorneys would speak to the police on his behalf to clarify.

A warrant for Chen Yang, a different Chinese billionaire, has also been issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on the same accusation.

Yesterday, police raided a house in a posh neighbourhood in Taling Chan thought to be TuHao’s home.

TuHao gave the Palang Pracharath Party around three million baht a year earlier, according to a statement made by the justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin last month, although he argued that the gift was legitimate.

Chuwit Kamolvisit, a former lawmaker and massage parlour tycoon, has spearheaded a push to get the police to crack down on what he called Chinese businessmen’s active engagement in “grey business” in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok.

In the Ratchadapisek and Huai Khwang regions, he claims that Chinese merchants have taken over some nightlife establishments, including a tavern in the Yannawa neighbourhood that was searched by the police last month.

About 300 people, largely Chinese tourists, as well as numerous illicit drugs, including “Happy Water,” were discovered by the authorities.

