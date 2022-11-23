Connect with us

News

Chinese Businessman 'Tuhao' Surrenders to Thai Police to Face Drugs Charges
Advertisement

News

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hammers Solomon Islands

News News Asia

Earthquake Death Toll in Indonesia Jumps to 268

News

Police Report 2 Killed After Pickup Crashes into Motorcycle

News Southern Thailand

Car Bomb Kills Police Officer, Injures 31 in Southern Thailand

World News News

Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect Changes Name As teenager In Texas

News

Dollar Rises as China COVID fears Spook Markets

News

Indonesian Rescue Workers Race to Find People Still Trapped in Rubble After a deadly Earthquake

News

Hingham Apple Store Crash Leaves One Dead, 17 Injured

News

In Indonesia, 56 People Are Killed And Hundreds Are Injured In a Quake

Health News

An Eastern Ontario Child Died from the Flu During a Severe Influenza Season

News

Asia Shares, Oil Prices Skid on China COVID Outbreaks

News Regional News

China's Xi Jinping Dominates the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand

News Opinion

27 Years of UN and the Global Elites Climate Summit Hypocrisy

News Learning Legal

Drivers Points System in Thailand Starts Jan 9, 2023

News Chiang Rai News

Hydrogen Cyanide Gas Affects 4 villages in Chiang Rai

World News News

Gunman Kills 5 At Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Club Q

News

Iran To Help Russia Create Drones To Use In Ukraine War, Report Says

News

Countries Adopt COP27 Deal With 'Loss and Damage' Fund in Overnight Session

News

Cannabis Stored in New York is Worth $750 Million, But Growers Can’t Sell it

News

Chinese Businessman ‘Tuhao’ Surrenders to Thai Police to Face Drugs Charges

Published

2 mins ago

on

Chinese Businessman 'Tuhao' Surrenders to Thai Police to Face Drugs Charges

(CTN News) – To answer allegations against him, a Chinese businessman allegedly engaged in “grey business” in Thailand turned himself into Thai authorities today (Wednesday) at the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Highway.

The Chinese businessman Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, also known as “TuHao,” was accused of drug trafficking with more than two other individuals. He refuted the accusations and said that his attorneys would speak to the police on his behalf to clarify.

A warrant for Chen Yang, a different Chinese billionaire, has also been issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on the same accusation.

Yesterday, police raided a house in a posh neighbourhood in Taling Chan thought to be TuHao’s home.

TuHao gave the Palang Pracharath Party around three million baht a year earlier, according to a statement made by the justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin last month, although he argued that the gift was legitimate.

Chuwit Kamolvisit, a former lawmaker and massage parlour tycoon, has spearheaded a push to get the police to crack down on what he called Chinese businessmen’s active engagement in “grey business” in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok.

In the Ratchadapisek and Huai Khwang regions, he claims that Chinese merchants have taken over some nightlife establishments, including a tavern in the Yannawa neighbourhood that was searched by the police last month.

About 300 people, largely Chinese tourists, as well as numerous illicit drugs, including “Happy Water,” were discovered by the authorities.

Related CTN News:

Indiana Attorney Defends Actions in 10-year-old Rape Victim’s Abortion

At least 36 People have been Killed After a Factory Fire Broke Out in Central China

Why is “Transgender Women” So Popular in Thailand’s Sex Industry?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading