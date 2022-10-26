Connect with us

Thailand’s Engfa Won First Runner-up, As Brazilian Model Crowned Miss Grand International
Lifestyles

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Engfa Won First Runner-up, As Brazilian Model Crowned Miss Grand International

(CTN News) – Miss Grand International 2022, Isabella Novaes Menin of Brazil won the title on Tuesday night, with Miss Grand Thailand, Engfa Waraha, taking second place.

At the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, Jakarta, Indonesia, the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2022 beauty pageant’s championship round ended.

Model and businesswoman Novaes Menin, 26, defeated 67 other competitors to take home her nation’s first-ever golden crown. She succeeds Nguyen Thuy Thuc Tien of Vietnam, the winner from the previous year.

First, the runner-up was Engfa of Thailand, followed by Andina Julie of Indonesia, Luiseth Materán of Venezuela, and Mariana Beková of the Czech Republic.

The 2013 founding of Miss Grand International was commemorated at this year’s pageant. All former MGI queens performed in the spectacular finale show, and for the first time, MGI’s national directors received a Golden Grand Award.

 

Vietnamese directors won gold this year, while Spanish and Japanese directors split the silver.

The top 10 finalists will travel to Bangkok, where MGI is based, after spending a week in Jakarta for a media tour. As part of the pageant’s 10th-anniversary world tour, they are also anticipated to visit several other nations.

