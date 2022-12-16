Connect with us

Thai King's Eldest Daughter Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized With Heart Problem
She was being treated at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn hospital on Thursday where she was undergoing treatment and checks on her condition, it said. While the palace succession law stipulates that the heir to the throne should be male, an amendment to the constitution in 1974 allowed for a daughter of the royal line to ascend the throne if a successor had not been named.

(CTN NEWS) – A heart problem has forced Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest child to be hospitalized, but her condition has stabilized, the royal palace announced on Thursday.

A local hospital treated Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44 after she lost consciousness early on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Her condition stabilized at a certain level, and she was flown to Bangkok by helicopter, the palace said in a statement.

Under the 1924 Palace Law of Succession and the country’s constitution, the princess is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn with formal titles.

Since becoming king in 2016, King Vajiralongkorn has not formally designated an heir, and no official discussion has taken place regarding the princess taking the throne.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha at the 21st session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna on April 23, 2012. Photo: AP

According to the palace, she was attending a working dog championship organized by the army when she lost consciousness. The princess served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

On Thursday, she was undergoing treatment and checking on her condition at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn hospital.

The Royal Household Bureau of Thailand released a statement about Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who fell unconscious on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: Thai Royal Household Bureau)

An amendment to the constitution in 1974 allowed a daughter of the royal line to ascend the throne if a successor had not been named.

 

