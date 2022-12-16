Thai King’s Eldest Daughter Bajrakitiyabha Hospitalized With Heart Problem

(CTN NEWS) – A heart problem has forced Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s eldest child to be hospitalized, but her condition has stabilized, the royal palace announced on Thursday.

A local hospital treated Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44 after she lost consciousness early on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Her condition stabilized at a certain level, and she was flown to Bangkok by helicopter, the palace said in a statement.

Under the 1924 Palace Law of Succession and the country’s constitution, the princess is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn with formal titles.

Since becoming king in 2016, King Vajiralongkorn has not formally designated an heir, and no official discussion has taken place regarding the princess taking the throne.

According to the palace, she was attending a working dog championship organized by the army when she lost consciousness. The princess served as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

On Thursday, she was undergoing treatment and checking on her condition at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn hospital.

An amendment to the constitution in 1974 allowed a daughter of the royal line to ascend the throne if a successor had not been named.

