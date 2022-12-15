Connect with us

Over 30 Chinese Companies To Be Trade Blacklisted By U.S.
U.N. Likely To Expel Iran For Women's Commission

New Zealand Bans Anyone Born After Jan 1 ,2009 From Buying Cigarettes

3 Gunmen Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack, 2 Foreigners Injured

China's Reopening May Be Good for Thailand But Bad for Its Economy

Indonesia Coal Mine Explosion Kills 10, Rescued 4

COVID New Cases Rise To 16,797 For Dec 8 In China From 21,439 Previous Day

Iran Executes First Anti-Government Protester

Xi's Visit Deepens Saudi-China Ties With Huawei Contract

A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Java Island In Indonesia

A Suicide Bomber In Indonesia Kills 1 And Injures At Least 10

China Declares Loosening COVID Restrictions Nationwide

China's Hopes Of Looser COVID Rules Prompts Fever Drug Rush

North Korea Executes 2 Minors For Watching K-Dramas

Roadside Explosion Kills At Least 7 In Northern Afghanistan

China's Xi Plans To Visit Saudi Arabia On Wednesday

China Set to Announce 10 New COVID Measures on December 7

North Waziristan Shootout Kills 5 Terrorists And A Soldier

Dollar Slips As China Relaxes Some COVID Curbs

COVID Claims 2 More Deaths in China As Some Curbs Relaxed

Over 30 Chinese Companies To Be Trade Blacklisted By U.S.

Over 30 Chinese Companies To Be Trade Blacklisted By U.S.

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), a Chinese chip manufacturer, and 35 other Chinese companies would be added to a trade blacklist by the Biden administration, preventing them from purchasing specific American components.

According to the report, which cited a source familiar with the situation, the Chinese companies would be added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s ‘Entity List’ as soon as this week.

The U.S. suppliers of a corporation included in the entity list must apply for a special license before sending even low-tech supplies.

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside of business hours, while YMTC declined to comment.

In prepared remarks obtained by Reuters last month, an official from the U.S. Commerce Department stated that dozens of other Chinese businesses, including YMTC, were “at risk”.

Of being put under a trade ban as shortly as December 6.

Tensions with Beijing increased in October when 31 organizations, including YMTC, were added to a list of businesses that U.S. inspectors have been unable to inspect.

In October, the Biden administration also announced a comprehensive set of export prohibitions to halt Beijing’s scientific and military advancements.

One of its provisions barred China from purchasing specific semiconductor chips produced worldwide using U.S. machinery.

