Southern Tornadoes Spawned By U.S. Storm Kills 3 in Louisiana

(CTN NEWS) – At least three people were killed in Louisiana due to a massive, unstable storm that tore over the country.

Tornadoes that tore through the state from north to south, including the New Orleans region, still have residents there remembering Hurricane Ida from 2021 and a tornado from March.

The vast system also threw conditions resembling blizzards at the Great Plains.

Authorities in Louisiana reported several injuries and more than 40,000 power disruptions statewide as of Wednesday night.

Following the deaths of a mother and kid northwest of the state the previous day, the severe storms plowed eastward on Wednesday.

A woman was reportedly killed by a suspected tornado spawned by the system on Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish.

Another tornado spawned by the system tore through parts of New Orleans, the nearby parishes of Jefferson and St. Bernard, and areas that a tornado had severely damaged in March.

Forecasters warned that the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, and parts of Mississippi would all face a serious threat of further tornadoes overnight.

According to Collin Arnold, the emergency director for New Orleans, businesses and homes around the city sustained considerable wind damage, mostly on the west bank of the Mississippi River.

A house fell. He stated that four persons had been hurt and added, “The last report we received was that they were stable.”

Nearby reports indicated similar damage.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that sizable suburb west of New Orleans, saying,

“Several homes and businesses have sustained catastrophic damage.” The sheriff’s office’s training academy facility was one of the severely damaged structures.

Sheriff Jimmy Pohlman stated that the most recent tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish, where the tornado that devastated the area in March was responsible, encompassed an approximately 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) region.

Parish President Guy McInnis claimed that the damage was less than in the March storm despite many roofs being destroyed or blown off.

After a possible tornado damaged residences in the town of Killona along the Mississippi River on Wednesday, authorities in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans, reported that a lady was discovered dead there.

They claimed that eight people were injured and were brought to hospitals.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne stated of the deceased woman, “She was outside the residence, so we don’t know precisely what transpired.”

“Debris was everywhere. It is possible that she was struck. Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure. There was no doubt that this was a horrific and very violent tornado.”

After a storm destroyed their mobile home in Keithville, Louisiana, south of Shreveport, it took hours for authorities to locate the mother and child’s bodies in northern Louisiana, almost 280 miles (450 kilometers) away.

When you search for a house, it’s not even there, so where do you look? Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters as he toured a mile-long (1.6-kilometer) path of destruction in rural Keithville.

He had issued an emergency declaration earlier in the day.

The boy‘s father had left for groceries before the storm, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Casey Jones. Jones said, “the house was gone when he returned home after shopping for his family.”

Hurricanes Pounded Louisiana On All Sides.

Farmerville Mayor John Crow reported that a tornado in Union Parish, close to the Arkansas border, severely damaged an apartment complex where 50 families resided on Tuesday night.

And destroyed a nearby trailer park with around 10 dwellings.

Crow said on Wednesday, “It happened quickly,” adding that about 30 residences bordering Lake D’Arbonne were also damaged.

According to hospital officials, multiple structures at the New Iberia Medical Center were damaged by a probable tornado reported Wednesday in New Iberia, Louisiana, in the southwest. Five persons reported minor injuries.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, a possible tornado demolished four sizable chicken coops in the nearby county of Rankin, Mississippi, one of which had 5,000 roosters.

Shredded debris covered the mobile homes in a park in Sharkey County, Mississippi.

The storm dumped a lot of snow in the Sierra Nevada as it started its cross-country trek. The storm’s Tuesday thunderstorms that blasted over Texas caused damage.

At least five people suffered wounds. According to police spokeswoman Amanda McNew, in the Grapevine neighborhood of Dallas.

Forecasters now anticipate that the massive system will move into the middle Appalachians and Northeast and engulf the upper Midwest in days’ worth of ice, rain, and snow.

Depending on the storm’s timing, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night to Friday afternoon.

People from West Virginia to Vermont were warned to watch for potential major snow, ice, and sleet mixture.

According to meteorologist Frank Pereira of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, “this system is significant because it’s going to hit places from California to eventually the Northeast.”

Snow accumulated to nearly two feet (60 centimeters) in height in some areas of the Black Hills in western South Dakota.

In the tourist and gambling mecca of Deadwood, where some guests still traveled out to the casinos, Vicki Weekly, the manager of a historic hotel, remarked, “They shovel for hours on end.”

South Dakota state officials warned motorists to avoid most of the state’s highways as a 320-mile (520-kilometer) section of Interstate 90 was closed on Wednesday.

Driving was hazardous on Wednesday due to the wet, heavy snowfall in northern Minnesota that caused tree limbs to slump.

In some places, 6 to 8 inches (15–20 centimeters) of snow had accumulated, according to Weather Service meteorologist Ketzel Levens in Duluth.

