Two Russian Tourists Fined 20,000 Baht for Jet skiing in Krabi Province, Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – Due to the province’s environmental protection policies, jet skiing is prohibited in the southern Thai province of Krabi, where two Russian Tourists were fined 20,000 Baht.

Two Russian tourists claim they were unaware of the restriction on jet skis and other motorized water activities in Krabi province even though it exists to preserve the environment.

Two international visitors were seen jet skiing yesterday off the coast of Krabi by boat operators.

Two jet skis were discovered in the water this morning by Krabi Harbour authorities who went to Laem Pong Bay in the Nong Thale district.

A 47-year-old Russian guy admitted to the authorities that he and his wife had been using the jet skis the day before. He said they traveled by car, pulling two jet skis behind their vehicle, from Pattaya to Krabi.

He said neither he nor his wife knew that jet skiing was prohibited in Krabi province.

As the Russian visitor said, both jet skis are registered in Pattaya, according to the harbor authorities.

Due to his violation of the Environmental Control Act of Krabi province, the authorities escorted the Russian guy to the Krabi Provincial Harbour Office and fined him 10,000 baht per jet ski.

Additionally, the authorities spoke to the “appropriate agencies” about pursuing additional legal action.

In defense of the vacationers, Thailand’s jet skiing regulations are unclear. It is legal in Pattaya. It is permitted on some beaches in Phuket, such as Patong, Karon, Kata, Kamala, and Bang Tao, but not on others, such as Surin Beach.

However, after hearing of jet ski scams, many visitors no longer bother with the sport.

Tourists often hire jet skis only to be informed that they are broken when they return them. Two Chinese visitors were reportedly solicited for 200,000 baht by a jet ski operator on Bang Tao beach for “repairs.”

If you want to hire jet skis in Thailand, it’s crucial to research the company you choose, check the skis’ condition before you rent them, and stay clear of Krabi.

