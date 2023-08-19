Vivek Ramaswamy’s 10 Truths: A Closer Look At His 2024 GOP Presidential Campaign

(CTN NEWS) – Biotech entrepreneur and emerging Republican presidential candidate for 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy, unveiled a series of ten core principles from his campaign platform on the rebranded X platform (formerly Twitter), garnering approval from its CEO, Elon Musk.

Aged 38, Ramaswamy boldly outlined a set of “TRUTH” assertions on Thursday.

These assertions began with the affirmations that “The existence of God is a reality” and “Two genders exist,” standing in staunch opposition to both anti-religious sentiments and the promotion of gender fluidity.

In subsequent statements covering energy, immigration, education, and economic policies, the GOP aspirant conveyed that “The prosperity of humanity relies on fossil fuels,” “Discrimination against any race is inherently discriminatory,”

“An open border equates to no border,” “Parents bear the responsibility of shaping their children’s education,” “The nuclear family represents the finest form of governance in human history,” and “Capitalism raises individuals out of poverty.”

Ramaswamy’s Stances: Media Critique and Constitution’s Significance in Focus

Ramaswamy also directed a critical comment towards the media, asserting that “The U.S. government consists of three branches, not four,” and he emphasized that the United States Constitution “stands as history’s most formidable defender of freedoms.”

These candid declarations have been made by the unconventional candidate on various occasions throughout his campaign, though not always simultaneously.

He shared the roster in advance of an upcoming event in California, while embarking on an energetic campaign tour across multiple states in preparation for the initial Republican primary debate set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next week.

This significant debate will be co-hosted by Fox News.

His list followed:

God is real.

There are two genders.

Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.

Reverse racism is racism.

An open border is no border.

Parents determine the education of their children.

The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.

Capitalism lifts people up from poverty.

There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.

The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.

“He articulates his convictions with clarity,” Musk remarked as he shared the principles and re-shared the decrees, labeling Ramaswamy as “an exceptionally promising contender” in a distinct post on Thursday.

Musk had earlier expressed optimism regarding the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, participating in a Twitter Spaces event alongside the GOP presidential hopeful for the launch of his 2024 campaign back in May.

At 44, DeSantis has consistently held the second position in the Republican primary race, trailing the frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. However, recent polling averages from RealClearPolitics indicate that DeSantis has ceded ground to Ramaswamy.

Current Landscape of GOP Presidential Candidates: Trump Leads with 54.7% Support as Debate Participation Unfolds

Trump leads this metric with a commanding 54.7% of support and issued a video announcement on Thursday, urging all other candidates to “withdraw from the competition.” DeSantis, who had initially entered the primary with strong momentum, now stands at 14.8%, having experienced a significant decline in double digits. Following him is Ramaswamy at 6.9%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 5.4%, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 3.6%, Senator Tim Scott at 2.8%, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 2.7%. Other prospective GOP nominees, including former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and former Texas Representative Will Hurd, are registering below 1% in the polls. DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Haley, Scott, and Burgum have all fulfilled the polling and fundraising criteria established by the Republican National Committee for participation in the upcoming first debate. They have also signed a pledge to endorse the eventual nominee of the party. While Trump has met the RNC’s requirements by amassing over 40,000 individual donors and polling above 1% in multiple surveys, he has not confirmed his participation in the debate. Pence, who has fulfilled the RNC’s prerequisites, has not yet committed to signing the pledge. The debate will be moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier and host Martha MacCallum.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Personal Narrative: Exemplifying the American Dream Amidst a ‘1776 Moment’

During his 2024 campaign, Ramaswamy has consistently drawn upon his personal narrative, frequently citing his achievements as the offspring of first-generation Indian immigrants as a prime example of the American dream.

Speaking at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, on Thursday evening, he shared, “My parents arrived in this country four decades ago with no financial resources, all in a single generation.

I have gone on to establish multi-billion dollar enterprises, all while forming a union with my wife, Apoorva, and nurturing our two sons. This, to me, epitomizes the American dream.

Yet, I’m deeply concerned that this very American dream might elude my two sons and their contemporaries.”

He has further emphasized that the nation confronts a pivotal “1776 moment” in the imminent election, navigating through what he terms “a national identity crisis.”

Ramaswamy expressed, “The pillars of faith, patriotism, hard work, and family have seemingly faded, replaced by novel secular ideologies in American life like wokeism, transgenderism, climate-ism, chauvinism, globalism, as well as a surge in issues such as depression, anxiety, fentanyl, and suicide.”

Speaking before the Nixon Library audience, he added that these matters “serve as symptoms of a profound void of purpose and significance in our country.”

