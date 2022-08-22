Vacant Land Owners in Thailand Told “Use it or Lose it”

Vacant land owners in Thailand are being told to make use of their undeveloped land plots to avoid their property being seized under the Land Code Act.

The government is able to enforce Section 6 of the law, which allows for the seizure of privately owned vacant land that has been undeveloped for 10 consecutive years.

According to the spokesperson, the Land Department’s director-general may seek a court order revoking ownership of documents for unused plots.

Since the Land Code went into effect in 1979, there has never been a court order of this nature, according to the Land Department. Nevertheless, landowners are encouraged to utilize their vacant land or lose it.

According to the spokesperson, the Interior Ministry has guidelines on how they identify abandoned land plots.

The guidelines do not consider fencing a property or paying a land and building tax as utilization. However, land plots in designated residential areas are not considered abandoned even if no home is built on the property.

Provincial Vacant Land Survey

In January of every year, provincial authorities conduct surveys of land and buildings in their areas to identify what is vacant land and notify owners in three months to speed up their land utilization.

Upon the expiration of the deadline, a provincial committee will decide whether to revoke the lands and declare them state property.

The Land Department and the Attorney General’s office will handle the retaking of the property.

“So, land owners should inspect and make use of their property. They can check LandsMaps, an application of the Land Department, 24 hours a day,” the spokesperson said.

In response to media reports, the government clarified the enforcement of Section 6 of the Land Code to encourage the use of vacant land. The have also offered help to developers on how to buy vacant land.

As part of its clarification, the Land Department explains Section 6 and the steps to be taken in the event that unused vacant rural land is discovered.