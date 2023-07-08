Phuket Thailand Aims to Be Safest City in Southeast Asia

Following a number of events involving tourists, efforts are underway to make Phuket the safest city in Southeast Asia. At a meeting with representatives of tour and travel businesses on Friday, Danai Sunantarod, deputy governor of the southern tourist province, stated the goal.

Their conversation on security on the island brought up several recent instances that were cause for alarm.

In May, a speedboat collided with a channel marker in Chalong Bay, injuring 35 persons, the majority of them were Russian tourists. The boat driver was thought to have nodded off.

According to Mr Danai, a Chinese tourist was injured in a knife attack by a travel agency in February following a quarrel over a reimbursement for a day excursion that the visitor missed. Tourists drowning in Phuket create safety concerns, he says.

“We have to learn from these incidents,” added Mr Danai. “We want our visitors to feel safe in our home.” We aspire to be the region’s safest city.”

He stated that the business and public sectors must work together to ensure tourist safety, while police personnel must execute the law.

“We will tighten safety measures because we don’t want to have scammers in Phuket,” he stated, alluding to the situation involving the Chinese visitor.

“We also want tour operators to eliminate the dual pricing system because it makes our guests feel bad,” he said, referring to a practise in which foreign visitors, particularly expats, pay more for services than Thais. (Attractions that practise this are mentioned on 2pricethailand.com.)

Mr Danai stated that Phuket has become a popular tourist destination due to its stunning beaches, diverse cuisine, distinct culture, and kind friendliness. The province has garnered both local and international attention, including the designation of a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy in 2015.

Last year, Phuket received 5.6 million visitors, bringing in approximately 200 billion baht for the resort island, he said. Approximately 60-70% of them were immigrants. He predicts that more tourists will visit this year in order to meet the province’s aim of 10 million.

According to Ratchadaporn Oin, the head of the Tourism and Sports Ministry office in Phuket, tour guides and operators play a vital role in keeping tourists safe. She stated that they must be aware of the restrictions in order for clients to understand what can and cannot be done.

Ms Ratchadaporn, for example, stated that guides must tell tourists not to touch or feed marine animals while snorkelling or diving.

“We strongly urge you to take good care of tourists in order to make them feel safe,” she stated. “It will help to improve the island’s image.”

