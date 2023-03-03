Connect with us

News

Over 170,000 Without Power, Tornado Sirens Blare As Winds Hit Texas And South
Advertisement

News News Asia Politics

China's Xi Jinping to Tighten His Grip on Power

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Nigerians Trying Ship 8.5Kg of Heroin to Hong Kong

News News Asia Tourism

Chinese Tourism in Thailand Hindered By High Flight Prices

News Northern Thailand

Over 2,201 Fire Hotspots Reported Throughout Northern Thailand

News Crime Southern Thailand

Police in Phuket Crackdown on Foreign Criminals

News

Europeans Found Refuge In Spain During The Ice Age

News Asia News

China Slams New US House Committee Against Beijing

News Asia News

China To Train Foreign Astronauts For Space Station Missions

News

Chilean Circus Fights Discrimination Against LGBTQ People For 54 Years

News News Asia

Japan's Birth Rate Drops Below 800,000 For The First Time In 2022

News News Asia

Hong Kong To Give Away 17,400 Free Air Tickets To Thai Passengers

News

Biden Student Loan Plan Splits Conservatives And Liberals At The Supreme Court

News

In The Chicago Mayoral Election, Lori Lightfoot Was Ousted

News

How To Safely Use Online Dating Apps

News Crime Tech

Call Scammers Siphon $454,000 from Man's Bank Account

News Crime News Asia

Police Find 58-Year-Old Finnish Man With Throat Slashed

News ASEAN News Asia

Cambodia Chooses Solar Energy Over Damming the Mekong River

News

Thailand's Visa Applications Increased By 576% In 2022: VFS Global

News

Songkran Return To Pattaya After a 4-Year Hiatus

News

Over 170,000 Without Power, Tornado Sirens Blare As Winds Hit Texas And South

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Over 170,000 Without Power, Tornado Sirens Blare As Winds Hit Texas And South

(CTN News) – Dallas and other parts of Texas were struck by severe weather on Thursday, with tornado sirens sounding and multiple tractor-trailers turning over.

There were no reports of deaths as of yet. Oncor said Thursday night that more than 170,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas.

The National Weather Service reported tornadoes in Franklin, Hopkins, and Shreveport counties east of Dallas, Texas. To verify whether tornadoes have actually occurred, storm surveys are conducted.

In parts of the south U.S., high winds and snow buried mountainous areas, causing people to become trapped, authorities reported.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for 13 counties, and MREs will be flown by helicopter to affected areas. A UH-60 Blackhawk will be sent to assist, the California National Guard said Thursday.

Dawn Rowe, who represents some of the hardest-hit areas in San Bernardino County, said Wednesday, “We know roofs are starting to collapse.”

The county fire department reported around 10 feet of snow fell in some mountain communities east of Los Angeles.

A California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, official said plowing was being done around the clock.

The county fire department responded to almost 100 rescue calls on Wednesday, according to Chief Dan Munsey.

From Feb. 22 to Wednesday, 120 inches of snow fell in Snow Valley in the San Bernardino Mountains. As of this week, Crestline had 91 inches of rain.

As the snow accumulated on the roof of Andrew Braggins’ Crestline home, the ceiling began to bow. As a result, he decided to shovel the roof, which had accumulated five feet of snow.

“Friends of mine just a few roads away have been without power for days,” Braggins said. In case of a storm, you may wish to stock up. “However, this storm seemed to keep coming.”

On Thursday night, the weather service issued tornado watches for approximately 3.5 million people in Texas and the South. As far as Arkansas and northern Louisiana are concerned, the watches extend east of Dallas.

During a storm that hit the university around 5:45 p.m., minor damage was sustained. Erin Smith, the university’s Communications Director, said there were no injuries, but two shipping containers were moved in a campus parking lot due to the winds.

The Shreveport weather service said it would investigate possible tornado damage areas in the area. Shreveport appeared to be the location of one in a video shared by the agency.

There have been five tractor-trailers overturned on highways north and east of Dallas, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

SEE ALSO:

China’s Xi Jinping to Tighten His Grip on Power

Police Arrest Nigerians Trying Ship 8.5Kg of Heroin to Hong Kong

Over 2,201 Fire Hotspots Reported Throughout Northern Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading