Police Arrest Nigerians Trying Ship 8.5Kg of Heroin to Hong Kong

Narcotics Suppression Police in Thailand have reported the discovery of 8.5 kilograms of heroin concealed within fruit cans bound for Hong Kong. Two Nigerian men and a Thai woman have been detained in Bangkok by police.

Their arrest comes after inspectors from the Airport Interdiction Task Force and other agencies examined 11 suspected packages of canned fruit at a private company in Bangkok on Tuesday.

According to the Narcotics Control Board, the packages were destined for Hong Kong. One of the packages was discovered to have 8.5 kilograms of heroin concealed inside of fruit cans.

An officer from the Narcotics Suppression Police pretending to be the shipping agent contacted the Nigerian men to ask about changes in the delivery. They was was asked to come pick up the packages.

Upon his arrival Mr. Joachin Onuabuchi Maduako, 56, and Mr. Ugorji Jordan Ibeakama, 51, were arrested. Later that day Ms. Sujitra Phuasuwan, 30, was taken into custody following more inquiry in Bangkok.

According to Narcotics Suppression police the arresting squad took documents from the suspects but did not discover any illegal narcotics on them. Two vehicles, $100,000 in cash, and a bank account with 60,000 baht on deposit were also seized.

Officials are determining whether or not another Thai woman whose name was listed as the sender on the packages was engaged in transporting drugs or weather she was a pawn in the Nigerian men’s scheme.

If it is discovered that she permitted the suspects to use her ID card to mail the packages, she may be found guilty of a drug offence punishable by up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Police target foreign criminals

Meanwhile, to increase confidence among visitors and the general public, police are working with other agencies to take out any foreign criminals living on the resort island of Phuket.

According to Phuket deputy governor Arnuparb Rodkhwan Yodrabam, the operation is a component of the crime-free initiatives Phuket is currently implementing with the assistance of related organizations like the provincial land transportation, employment offices, the Phuket Provincial Police, and the tourist police.

According to Mr. Arnuparb, “the action is also in line with a policy of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, as well as the Royal Thai Police, that requires officials to check whether or not certain foreigners who stay in Thailand are involved in any illegal activities that endanger people and damage the reputation of the country.

He said that Phuket’s governor, Narong Woonciew, had consented to move through with the steps put in place to make the island crime-free in December by requesting the help of property owners to keep an eye on their foreign tenants.

To date, after receiving their foreign visitor data in accordance with Section 38 of the Immigration Act, the relevant agencies have assisted authorities in apprehending two Russian citizens for bitcoin theft.

Officers also detained a French national who was overstaying his visa and was wanted by Interpol. A Mongolian group was also apprehended for theft.

Also, with the assistance of a private school, a Swedish national with an Interpol Red Notice was apprehended. The provincial governor has given the police permission to issue warnings to misbehaving foreigners before deporting them.