Thailand Sets New Guinness World Record for largest Muay Thai Ceremony

(CTN News) – To promote Muay Thai as the nation’s distinctive soft power, 3,660 Thai troops recently broke the record for the biggest Muay Thai Wai Kru ceremony.

Yesterday, February 6, the concert took place in Rajabhakti Park in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s Hua Hin district.

The event was “fully handled by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Sports and completed flawlessly and elegantly by the Royal Thai Army,” according to the WBC MuayThai Association.

Due to the biggest outdoor assembly and synchronized Wai Kru Ceremony performance, Muay Thai is now recognized as having broken the Guinness Book of Records.

According to WBC, February 6, 2023, will go down in history as a significant day for the sport and culture of Muay Thai.

