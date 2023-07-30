Connect with us

Nouhaila Benzina Makes history as First Player to Wear Hijab at Women's World Cup
(CTN News) – In a thrilling match filled with significant landmarks, Morocco’s national women’s soccer team earned a historic 1-0 victory over South Korea in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Striker Ibtissam Jraidi’s early header secured the country’s first-ever goal in the tournament, while defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab at a senior-level Women’s World Cup.

The match began with a surprising turn of events as Morocco, ranked 55 places below South Korea in the world rankings, took an early lead in the sixth minute through Ibtissam Jraidi’s well-placed header. The debutants showcased remarkable improvement compared to their heavy 6-0 loss to Germany in the opening game.

Nouhaila Benzina’s presence on the field added another milestone to the match, as she became the first player to don a hijab at a senior-level Women’s World Cup. Her impressive performance nearly culminated in a goal, but her volley exceeded the crossbar.

“We are just so pleased our efforts have paid off. This victory is for Morocco and Arabs, it’s the fruit of our hard work,” said Ibtissam Jraidi, expressing her joy to reporters after the game.

The win marked Morocco’s first-ever victory in a Women’s World Cup match and made them the third debutant team to achieve such a feat in the tournament’s history.

South Korea’s hopes in the competition now hang by a thread, as they will be eliminated if Germany secures a win or draw against Colombia later on Sunday. The match had its tense moments, with teenager Casey Phair missing a late chance to level the score for South Korea from close range.

Morocco’s triumph serves as a testament to their determination and growth in women’s soccer. The team’s Women’s World Cup success has brought pride and joy to their nation and the wider Arab community.
