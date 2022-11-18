Nancy Pelosi Announces She Won’t Run For Leadership Post, Ending An Era

(CTN News) – Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she is stepping down from her leadership post after two decades leading House Democrats. She has built a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing politicians in American history.

It was Nancy Pelosi who became the first and only woman to serve as House speaker. This allowed the next generation to lead the House Democrats, who will be in the minority next year despite a strong showing in the midterms.

Pelosi, 82, was elected leader of the House Democratic caucus in 2002 after opposing a resolution authorizing the use of force in Iraq. In 2008, Democrats became a 257-seat majority, crashed to a 188-seat minority, and then rose again under her leadership.

While passing major legislation, she kept conflicting factions of her party united by understanding and adapting to those political shifts. After 2006 and 2018 elections, she earned the Speaker’s gavel twice, and after 2010 she lost it.

With one of the smallest party splits in history, she passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package last year. She also passed a $750 billion health care and energy bill this summer.

Her legislative victories during the Biden era cemented her reputation as a successful congresswoman. The 2010 Affordable Care Act, which provides health insurance to over 35 million Americans, was a result of Nancy Pelosi participation during the Obama administration.

Pelosi said running again is about family and colleagues. We want to prepare for Congress in a very unified manner.

We will be having a presidential election, however, and a lot is at stake. Again, I will base my decision on my family’s and my caucus’ wishes,” she said. The outcome will determine how much consideration is given to all of this. It is possible to exert influence in many ways.”

Leaving a lasting legacy

Among American politicians, Nancy Pelosi has made history as the first and to date only woman to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

After the 2018 midterm elections, a small, but vocal, faction of Democrats attempted to derail Nancy Pelosi bid to become the next speaker, but she ultimately won the vote. She negotiated an agreement with some Democrats who had been lobbying to block her from becoming speaker before the final vote.

The agreement included enacting term limits for the top three party leaders. Her tenure was not limited by caucus rules in the 2018 deal, since it was an informal agreement.

First elected to Congress in 1987, Nancy PelosiNancy Pelosi represented California’s 5th Congressional District in the House. As a member of the House Democratic caucus, she has established a reputation as a powerful and formidable leader.

As a fierce opponent of Republicans in Congress and in the White House, she has become a high-profile target of Republican criticism.

When Nancy Pelosi became a speaker, she considered the significance of the event for women in this country.

She made a speech after accepting the gavel saying, “This is an historic moment.” The Congress is in the midst of an historical moment. For the women of America, it’s a historic moment.”

