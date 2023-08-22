Connect with us

Monkeypox Cases Surge in Thailand, Majority in Bangkok

Published

8 mins ago

on

Monkeypox Cases Surge in Thailand, Majority in Bangkok

(CTN News) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) in Thailand reported 217 monkeypox cases this year, mostly in Bangkok. DDC deputy director-general Sopon Iamsirithaworn said foreigners were mostly involved in the cases from July 2022 through April.

In recent years, however, the majority of the cases have been affecting the Thai population. According to Sopon, the transmission of Monkeypox does not necessarily require sexual contact between two people in order to occur.

Symptoms of the disease can be spread from one person to another through direct skin-to-skin contact, particularly through contact with rashes or swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox Cases Surge in Thailand

It has been reported that mpox is on the rise, causing most of the cases to occur within homosexual communities, and many of those who are affected are also HIV-positive as well. As of April this year, only 20 cases of mpox had been reported in Thailand from July last year to April this year.

By June of this year, the number of cases had risen to 50 and by July, it exceeded a hundred as a result of an increase in the number of cases. It is believed that the group at greatest risk involves individuals who engage in unprotected sex or intimate contact with unfamiliar partners.” In addition, Sopon also addressed a recent death due to Monkeypox in Thailand.

Despite being aware that he was HIV-positive, the patient had not received any treatment for the virus, as he was unaware of his status. As a consequence of the HIV infection, he suffered from weakened immunity, which exacerbated his mpox condition, which ultimately led to his death.

He also assured the public that individuals living with HIV, who are also taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), do not have to worry about aggravating underlying health conditions if they contract mpoxide.

Moreover, he stressed that the majority of Monkeypox cases occur in large cities and popular tourist destinations where high-risk sexual behavior should be avoided in order to reduce the risk of contracting mpox.

It is estimated that there were 217 cases of mpox in Thailand between January 1 and August 15. Among them, there were 30 foreign nationals affected and 187 Thai citizens who were affected.

Bangkok had 134 Monkeypox cases, the most of any city in Thailand, spanning 19 provinces. According to Bangkok Post, Nonthaburi had 14 cases, Chon Buri had nine, and Samut Prakan had nine.
