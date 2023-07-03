Thailand Records 48 New Cases of Monkeypox Virus in June

According to health officials, the number of Monkeypox cases in Thailand increased last month, and males who have sex with one another should take measures because new cases are spreading among them.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, stated on Sunday that 91 instances of Monkeypox have been registered since the country’s first occurrence in July last year.

“Last month alone, there were as many as 48 new cases, which is about 2.3 times the 21 new cases in May,” he said.

The 48 new cases were all men who had intercourse with men, and 22 of them, or 45.8%, had HIV infection records, according to the director-general.

There are 41 Thais and seven foreigners among the 48 new cases. Thirty-eight dwell in Bangkok, three in Samut Prakan, two in Chon Buri and Nonthaburi, and one in Pathum Thani, Phuket, and Samut Sakhon.

According to Dr Tares, the majority of new cases had sex without protection or with strangers before becoming unwell. There were no serious symptoms or deaths among the individuals.

The virus that can infect both humans and animals

“This disease can be prevented by avoiding close contact with patients or those suspected of being infected with Monkeypox and refraining from sex with strangers,” said the director-general.

Within 21 days of contact with patients, people at risk should look for rashes on their genital organs, anuses, mouths, or elsewhere on their bodies, as well as a cold, headache, muscular soreness, and swollen lymph nodes. Those experiencing symptoms should consult a doctor as soon as possible, according to Dr Tares.

The development of the disease in June, according to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, showed risky behaviours among men of reproductive age, particularly those who had sexual intercourse with men.

Monkeypox is a virus that can infect both humans and animals. It is caused by the Monkeypox virus, which is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the smallpox virus. Monkeypox was initially discovered in monkeys in Africa in 1958, and then in humans in 1970.

The virus is most prevalent in Central and West African nations such as Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Cameroon. Monkeypox is spread to people through direct contact with infected animals, such as rats and primates, or through contact with contaminated body fluids or artefacts.

Monkeypox Virus Symptoms

Symptoms are comparable to smallpox symptoms but are often milder. Fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and general discomfort are common symptoms. A rash then appears, usually on the face and spreading to other regions of the body. The rash varies and progresses through several stages before developing a scab that eventually peels off.

Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease, which means that most cases resolve on their own without the need for medical treatment. However, certain cases can be severe, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Monkeypox can be lethal in rare cases, with mortality rates ranging from 1% to 10% depending on the strain of the virus.

There is no specific therapy for Monkeypox, however symptoms can be managed with supportive care. Smallpox vaccine, which is identical to the Monkeypox virus, has been used to prevent Monkeypox in the past.

Furthermore, severe precautions to limit the transmission of the disease should be implemented, such as isolating affected individuals, practising proper hand hygiene, and avoiding contact with wild animals or their carcasses.

It is crucial to remember that, while Monkeypox is a worry, it is a relatively infrequent illness with periodic outbreaks.

If you suspect you or someone else has Monkeypox or have come into touch with an infected person, seek medical attention for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate management.