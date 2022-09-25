Connect with us

News Regional News

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl
Advertisement

News

A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

News

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

News

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 22, 2022: 100% Working

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Avatar of CTN News

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Five male students have been expelled amid accusations of rape at a Covid-19 isolation ward for girls at a boarding school in Phetchabun, Thailand.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the school director has been moved to an inactive position.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong issued the order in response to allegations that the male students had broken into the dorm and sexually assaulted some of the students who were staying there.

The petition was submitted to the Ministry of Education by the parents of one of the victims. She was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape. The parents were frustrated that the investigation into the case had not moved forward.

Ms. Trinuch stated that the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) would initiate an investigation and interview everyone present at the facility on that particular evening, including the staff.

Psychologists will treat victims for any trauma they may have experienced from the male student.

According to the Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa, the school has isolated students infected with Covid-19 on the upper floor of the dormitory.

The dormitory supervisors and teachers claim that they were unaware of the alleged rape incident.

students rape girl

According to a source, the victim told police that the five students made their first appearance at the dorm on August 23 and had sex with five of the female residents.

The following evening, the group appeared around 11 p.m.

The student reported to the authorities that she was raped by a 15-year-old male student named Earth while the other 30 girls in the room remained in their beds in response to threats from the gang.

During her interview with the police, the student stated that after she had reported the incident, her teachers had encouraged her to admit that she had consented to the conduct in question.

students rape girl

Her parents had been given the option of receiving an injectable contraceptive from the school to delay or prevent pregnancy.

Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, stated that the foundation had connected the girl’s mother with police superintendent Col Ronnarit Suchapoj to initiate legal proceedings.

Paveena Hongsakul said that the foundation is committed to helping children and women.

The investigation will continue on Tuesday, with the girl being questioned once more by the police and a multidisciplinary team.

The girl is currently undergoing a physical examination at the hospital.

 

Despite Harsher Punishments Thailand Struggles With Rape Culture

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading