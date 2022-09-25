Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Five male students have been expelled amid accusations of rape at a Covid-19 isolation ward for girls at a boarding school in Phetchabun, Thailand.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the school director has been moved to an inactive position.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong issued the order in response to allegations that the male students had broken into the dorm and sexually assaulted some of the students who were staying there.

The petition was submitted to the Ministry of Education by the parents of one of the victims. She was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape. The parents were frustrated that the investigation into the case had not moved forward.

Ms. Trinuch stated that the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) would initiate an investigation and interview everyone present at the facility on that particular evening, including the staff.

Psychologists will treat victims for any trauma they may have experienced from the male student.

According to the Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa, the school has isolated students infected with Covid-19 on the upper floor of the dormitory.

The dormitory supervisors and teachers claim that they were unaware of the alleged rape incident.

According to a source, the victim told police that the five students made their first appearance at the dorm on August 23 and had sex with five of the female residents.

The following evening, the group appeared around 11 p.m.

The student reported to the authorities that she was raped by a 15-year-old male student named Earth while the other 30 girls in the room remained in their beds in response to threats from the gang.

During her interview with the police, the student stated that after she had reported the incident, her teachers had encouraged her to admit that she had consented to the conduct in question.

Her parents had been given the option of receiving an injectable contraceptive from the school to delay or prevent pregnancy.

Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, stated that the foundation had connected the girl’s mother with police superintendent Col Ronnarit Suchapoj to initiate legal proceedings.

Paveena Hongsakul said that the foundation is committed to helping children and women.

The investigation will continue on Tuesday, with the girl being questioned once more by the police and a multidisciplinary team.

The girl is currently undergoing a physical examination at the hospital.