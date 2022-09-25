Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead
Advertisement

News Regional News

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

News

A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

News

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

News

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 22, 2022: 100% Working

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck

Early on Saturday morning, an Isuzu pickup truck crashed into a parked container truck, killing a couple and seriously injuring their two children, ages 4 and 7.

The accident happened on the Kanchanawanit Road leading to the Sadao border checkpoint in southern Thailand and was reported at around two in the morning.

When police and emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a broken-down Isuzu pickup truck with Songkhla license plates. The container truck with Bangkok license plates is parked behind its crumpled front, wedged underneath.

Their 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in addition to the two fatalities. They were confined to the debris.

Driver Hassabodi Thonngan, a 35-year-old volunteer for territorial defence, and his unnamed wife were later identified as the victims. The boy was discovered on his mother’s lap in the cab of the Isuzu pickup.

Both children were taken urgently to a hospital close by.

According to a police investigation, the family’s Isuzu pickup abruptly rear-ended the parked truck as it travelled to their home in the Dan Nok village in tambon Samnak Kham of the Sadao district.

Before filing charges, police were looking for the trailer truck driver to question him.

According to the police, accidents involving small cars and parked trailer trucks frequently occur between Sadao and the border checkpoint.

Thailand’s deadly roads

Experts say that the high number of road deaths in Thailand annually is partly due to how poorly traffic laws are enforced. Driving drunk or on drugs is a common cause of serious accidents, as are speeding and being unable to see potential dangers.

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, has the unenviable reputation of being one of the most traffic-clogged cities in the world. Bangkok also has one of the highest death rates per head of population on the roads.

The Road Safety Operation Centre (RSOC) in Thailand hopes a new approach will help lower the number of people injured on the roads.

In 2018, there were a shocking 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people in Thailand. Sweden, one of the safest countries for road travel, had only 2.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

The new RSOC system is meant to bring Thailand’s terrible road death rate down to 12 deaths per 100,000 people by 2027.

Source: Bangkok Post
Related Topics:
Continue Reading