Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead

Early on Saturday morning, an Isuzu pickup truck crashed into a parked container truck, killing a couple and seriously injuring their two children, ages 4 and 7.

The accident happened on the Kanchanawanit Road leading to the Sadao border checkpoint in southern Thailand and was reported at around two in the morning.

When police and emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a broken-down Isuzu pickup truck with Songkhla license plates. The container truck with Bangkok license plates is parked behind its crumpled front, wedged underneath.

Their 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in addition to the two fatalities. They were confined to the debris.

Driver Hassabodi Thonngan, a 35-year-old volunteer for territorial defence, and his unnamed wife were later identified as the victims. The boy was discovered on his mother’s lap in the cab of the Isuzu pickup.

Both children were taken urgently to a hospital close by.

According to a police investigation, the family’s Isuzu pickup abruptly rear-ended the parked truck as it travelled to their home in the Dan Nok village in tambon Samnak Kham of the Sadao district.

Before filing charges, police were looking for the trailer truck driver to question him.

According to the police, accidents involving small cars and parked trailer trucks frequently occur between Sadao and the border checkpoint.

Thailand’s deadly roads

Experts say that the high number of road deaths in Thailand annually is partly due to how poorly traffic laws are enforced. Driving drunk or on drugs is a common cause of serious accidents, as are speeding and being unable to see potential dangers.

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, has the unenviable reputation of being one of the most traffic-clogged cities in the world. Bangkok also has one of the highest death rates per head of population on the roads.

The Road Safety Operation Centre (RSOC) in Thailand hopes a new approach will help lower the number of people injured on the roads.

In 2018, there were a shocking 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people in Thailand. Sweden, one of the safest countries for road travel, had only 2.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

The new RSOC system is meant to bring Thailand’s terrible road death rate down to 12 deaths per 100,000 people by 2027.

Source: Bangkok Post